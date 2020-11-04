NBC pulling the plug on ‘Connecting’

A few outlets have tried to create shows around the pandemic. While established series such as “The Conners” have added a COVID-19 storyline into the mix, the likes of NBC’s “Connecting,” Freeform’s “Love in the Time of Corona,” and Netflix’s “Social Distance” are solely about life in quarantine and its specific challenges.
For many, including me, it’s just too soon to enjoy scripted shows about what we are going through at this moment. Sometimes, a bit of distance and perspective are needed, to make topical, of-this-moment material into something richer. So I can’t say I’m surprised that the sitcom “Connecting” is being pulled from the NBC schedule, its remaining four episodes left for those who want to watch them on the streaming service Peacock and on NBC.com.
“Connecting” is about a group of friends who meet regularly on Zoom to basically do what “Friends” did — give us an ensemble filled with inside jokes and on-and-off romances. The writing strained to keep the viewer from feeling stuck in yet another Zoom call, though, with only intermittent success. Ultimately, the show brought in an average of only 2.1 million viewers per episode. The network plans to fill the Thursday at 8:30 slot with episodes of “Superstore,” currently in its sixth season.
