Ahead of crucial meeting, Biogen’s Alzheimer’s drug wins praise from the FDA

Biogen’s closely watched experimental drug for Alzheimer’s disease got a boost Wednesday after reviewers for the Food and Drug Administration said it appeared to be safe and effective.

The assessments propelled the Cambridge biotech’s stock up by more than 40 percent, two days before an FDA advisory committee is expected to meet on whether to recommend that the full agency approve aducanumab.

Kevin Krudys, a clinical analyst in the FDA’s division of neurology, said in a briefing document posted online that one of the studies performed by Biogen “provides substantial evidence of effectiveness to support approval." He said that clinical trial of the drug on patients was “highly persuasive.”