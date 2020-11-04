Companies worked to get out the vote this year

More than 240 Wayfair employees signed up with their local polling places to volunteer on Election Day, although some were not called in because they weren’t needed. Wayfair was one of many local companies that gave employees time off to vote or otherwise participate in the political process on Tuesday. Tripadvisor made it a no-meeting day for all US employees, for example, while Boston Beer asked employees to not hold any meetings before noon. Ad agency Allen & Gerritsen encouraged employees to get involved, by telling them to “take the day on” to participate in whatever way they choose. Hospital system Mass General Brigham encouraged voter registration and participation via a daily e-mail. Perhaps most notably, real estate executive Peter Palandjian launched a nonpartisan initiative over the summer, dubbed “A Day for Democracy,” in which employers pledge to help encourage their employees to vote, such as by allowing time off to do so. At least 382 employers had joined the cause as of Monday.