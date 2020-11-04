Fewer jobs added in October than expected

US companies added fewer jobs in October than forecast, a private report showed, indicating the absence of additional fiscal stimulus is prompting some firms to adjust payrolls as the pandemic continues to wear on the recovery. Businesses' payrolls increased by 365,000 last month after a revised 753,000 rise in September, according to ADP Research Institute data released Wednesday. The October gain was weaker than all but one estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists and below the median projection for a 643,000 gain. The slower pace of hiring illustrates a long road to recovery for the labor market as the coronavirus continues to reduce revenue at service providers including the travel, hotel, and restaurant industries. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TRADE

Deficit fell in September after record high in August

The US trade deficit fell in September after hitting a 14-year high the previous month as exports outpaced imports. The gap between what the US sells and what it buys abroad fell to $63.9 billion in September, a decline of 4.7 percent, from a $67 billion deficit in August, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday. September exports rose 2.6 percent to $176.4 billion, while imports ticked up 0.5 percent to $240.2 billion. Year to date, the goods and services deficit has jumped $38.5 billion, or 8.6 percent, to $485.6 billion. The politically sensitive deficit in the trade of goods with China fell about 8 percent in September to $24.3 billion from $26.4 billion in August. Exports to China in September of $11.5 billion were the highest since March of 2018. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUTOMOTIVE

Ford recalling more than 375,000 Explorers over suspension problem

Ford is recalling more than 375,000 Explorer SUVs in the United States and Canada to fix a suspension problem that has caused 13 crashes. The recall covers SUVs from the 2013 through 2017 model years built at Ford’s Chicago Assembly Plant from Sept. 4, 2012 to Jan. 25, 2017. They were sold or registered 22 states and six Canadian provinces where salt is used to clear roads during the winter. The automaker said Wednesday that in places where corrosion is common, the rear toe links can fracture, reducing steering control. A toe link provides more weight on the rear tires so they stay firmly on the ground. Six people have been hurt in the crashes, the company said. Dealers will inspect the suspension and replace parts if necessary. Customers will be notified starting the week of Nov. 30. States included in the recall are Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, plus Washington, D.C. Also included are the Canadian provinces of New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, and Quebec. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AVIATION

Airlines drastically cut UK routes as latest lockdown looms

Airlines have begun slashing capacity on UK routes as the country prepares to enter a second coronavirus lockdown that will outlaw all non-business trips. While it’s still unclear how the English ban will be enforced, carriers will cut seating by 70 percent in the coming days, based on scheduling estimates from travel-data provider OAG. EasyJet, the UK’s biggest discount airline, is scrapping all but a handful of trips to locations including the Spanish island of Tenerife, Portugal’s Algarve, and cities such as Amsterdam, according to its website. Private-jet operators, by contrast, are seeing a jump in last-minute bookings from wealthy families desperate to beat the lockdown, with charter specialist Air Partner Plc reporting a “sharp surge” in interest from people based in the UK but with second homes in the Canary Islands. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RETAIL

Key British retailer cuts 1,500 jobs

John Lewis is cutting as many as 1,500 jobs at its head office as the retailer known for being the reliable choice for middle-class Britons struggles to reshape its business in a pandemic. The owner of department store operator John Lewis and the upmarket grocer Waitrose had already previously announced 1,375 potential job losses across its business, taking the total toll to close to 2,900, or just under 4 percent of the workforce. New job losses at John Lewis are another blow to Britain’s battered retail sector, which is fighting to survive both the pandemic and a longer-term structural shift to online shopping. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

VIDEO GAMES

Industry revenue boosted by pandemic

The video game boom caused by the pandemic is expected to send industry revenue up 20 percent this year to $174.9 billion, outstripping earlier forecasts and dwarfing the market’s growth in 2019. The projected revenue, which includes mobile, console, and personal-computer games, will climb three times faster than last year, according to new estimates from research firm Newzoo. The forecaster had to make the biggest-ever adjustment in its outlook to account for the bump from the pandemic. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

Ford sales fall on factory overhaul for new pickup

Ford’s US sales fell 6.1 percent in October, dragged down in part by a factory overhaul to produce the redesigned version of its top-selling F-150 pickup. The decline compared with an industrywide gain of 1 percent, according to figures cited in a report issued Wednesday by Credit Suisse, as the US market continues to rebound from the springtime closure of factories. Ford sold 181,820 vehicles last month when heavy trucks are excluded, down from 193,571 a year earlier, it said in a securities filing. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

EMPLOYMENT

Service industries grow at slow pace as travel and dining remain diminished

US service industries expanded in October at the slowest pace in five months as orders and employment cooled, indicating more moderate growth in the biggest part of the economy. The Institute for Supply Management’s services index declined to 56.6 during the month from 57.8 in September, according to data released on Wednesday. Readings above 50 indicate expansion, and the October figure was weaker than all but one estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists that had called for 57.5. While still at a healthy level, the index shows less momentum among service industries that include leisure and hospitality, dining, and travel. A resurgence in coronavirus cases and the potential for tighter restrictions on business risks impacting service providers disproportionately. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MARKETS

Green energy stocks fall over uncertainty of US policy going forward

US renewable energy shares tumbled Wednesday as the presidential election — and the direction of US energy policy — remained unclear. With votes still being counted in key battleground states, it’s unclear if the the United States will more aggressively shift toward green energy, as Democratic candidate Joe Biden has pledged — or if President Trump will get four more years to promote fossil fuels. While investors may be spooked by the uncertainty, its unlikely a second Trump term will significantly slow the growth of wind and solar power. Demand for clean power has increased throughout his presidency, thanks to state-level policies, corporations pushing to go green, and a growing interest from investors in environmental, social, and governance factors. — BLOOMBERG NEWS