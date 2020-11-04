Painting different pictures of a problem

Printed at the top of the Rhino Shield contract were words Jackson took to heart: "Never paint again.”

But Jackson wound up signing a contract for $11,500 with Rhino Shield, opting to pay 35 percent more because, he says, the Rhino Shield deal came with a lifetime warranty against paint cracking, chipping, and peeling.

Back in 2008, Josh Jackson got three bids from contractors to paint his house in Merrimac, including the lowest one of $8,500.

Since then, Jackson has invoked the lifetime warranty four times — in 2010, 2011, 2014, and 2016. Each time, Rhino Shield has dispatched a crew to scrape and paint portions of Jackson’s house, at a cost to the company of several thousand dollars.

Now, Jackson wants Rhino Shield back again, to fix new paint defects he says he has discovered around the house. But this time, Rhino Shield is saying no.

What about the lifetime warranty?

Rhino Shield distinguishes itself from other painting contractors with its “unbeatable” warranty, which it has pushed in TV and radio advertising during almost 20 years of being in business. (Rhino Shield is a national company, with numerous regional franchises, such as the Pembroke-based Rhino Shield of New England, which Jackson used).

You may have heard such catchy jingles as “When it’s Rhino, it’s final,” or “Don’t vinyl, go Rhino.”

Other paint manufacturers offer a lifetime warranty on their paint, but Rhino Shield goes further. Not only does it replace defective paint, it also covers the cost of labor to repaint your house.

Rhino Shield says it uses a “special ceramic coating system,” which it promotes as being five times stronger and 10 times thicker than regular paint.

Jackson, 55, a business consultant, owns a 200-year-old house. He said he hired Rhino Shield precisely for the warranty, which he likened to buying insurance.

“That’s what sold me on Rhino Shield,” he said.

When I visited Jackson at his home, he pointed out about a dozen examples of paint cracking, chipping, and peeling. He said Rhino Shield owes it to him to scrape and repaint those spots before moisture gets in and rots the clapboards.

Jackson also pointed out other spots around the house where he has already replaced clapboards because, he says, the paint applied by Rhino Shield in 2008 had failed, allowing moisture to get in. He said those replacement clapboards now need to be painted to match the rest of the house.

The Rhino Shield contract Jackson signed says the company will “replace defective material” at no cost, and lists seven items “not included in warranty,” such as shutters, gutters, railings, and doors. None of the exceptions appear to apply to Jackson.

Rhino Shield contends that its paint didn’t fail — Jackson’s house did. Moisture got into the walls (the “substrate” in paint-talk) not by penetrating the paint from the outside, but from the inside of the house, the company says, although it has not cited any specific moisture sources or tracked them.

Sure, the company previously returned to Jackson’s house four times, but never under the warranty, said Mat Giovanello, one of the owners of Rhino Shield of New England. It did so in an attempt to “appease” Jackson, whom Giovanello termed “a super difficult customer.”

Giovanello is at least partially correct about Jackson’s house. The first time the company returned its crew spent several days scraping and repainting a large portion of the southern side, where the paint had bubbled and fallen off.

But when Rhino Shield returned a year later after receiving more complaints from Jackson about the same section of his house, its crew strongly suggested something else was at the root of the problem. Sure enough, a carpenter hired by Jackson discovered that side of the house lacked proper flashing, the thin pieces of metal used to stop water from penetrating joints and getting in behind the paint.

After the flashing went in, Rhino Shield fixed the damage at no cost to Jackson.

Jackson does not dispute that the work done by Rhino Shield on the southern side should have come at his expense, because the paint hadn’t failed there; the real culprit was the lack of flashing.

But Jackson says that doesn’t mean Rhino Shield should get a free pass on other problems around the house. The defects that Rhino Shield fixed in 2014 and 2016, for example, were caused by paint failure, not by a lack of flashing or other problems with the house, Jackson claims.

Giovanello disagrees. He said Jackson’s house apparently has various water intrusion issues, separate from the lack of flashing on the southern side. How that water is getting in, Giovanello did not speculate. But it wasn’t by penetrating the paint, he said.

“You cannot expect something beyond our control to be a valid warranty claim,” he said. “If a structure has water getting into it and has high levels of moisture the wood will rot and the paint coating will streak, fade, blister and fail. That’s what happened in this case.”

Jackson countered: “My home does not have a systemic water intrusion problem. If it did large areas of paint would be failing as it did on the southern wall.” The newest failures, he said, are "spotty.”

I think Jackson and Giovanello need to reach a compromise. Jackson has already benefited from thousands of dollars in free labor from Rhino Shield to repair the southern side of his house, when the company wasn’t really at fault. He should be willing to meet Rhino Shield half way.

And Rhino Shield shouldn’t be off the hook either. Unless and until it can demonstrate the problems Jackson is experiencing have to do exclusively with the house, rather than the paint, it needs to honor its lifetime warranty, or work out a deal with Jackson.

The two parties should split the cost of hiring someone to take a fresh look at what is causing the paint to fail.

* * *

When I called him last week, Clarence Butler answered in a cheery voice while standing in the kitchen of his Watertown home, baking a dessert in his new oven.

In a Oct. 22 column, I wrote that Best Buy had strung Butler along for almost two months with broken promises of delivery of a new gas range and stove, even though Butler had paid $1,500 for it upfront.

Prodded by me, Best Buy refunded Butler’s money, apologized, and offered him a $250 gift card. But Butler, 79, a retired college dean and Episcopal priest, said he rejected the gift card because he has vowed to never do business with Best Buy again. I think Best Buy needs to dig a little deeper to makes amends.

Home Depot, meanwhile, delivered a new stove to Butler in a matter of days. Score: Home Depot 1, Best Buy 0.













Got a problem? Send your consumer issue to sean.murphy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @spmurphyboston.