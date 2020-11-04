Trump campaign sues over vote counts in Pennsylvania, Michigan

President Donald Trump’s campaign has filed lawsuits in both Pennsylvania and Michigan, trying to contest the vote counts that have been trending toward Democrat Joe Biden.
In both cases filed Wednesday, the Trump campaign alleges it hasn’t been given meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the process for opening and tabulating ballots as guaranteed under state law. The filing couldn’t be immediately confirmed.
“We also demand to review those ballots which were opened and counted while we did not have meaningful access,” campaign manager Bill Stepien said in an emailed statement about the Michigan suit.
Biden holds a narrow lead of about 32,000 votes in Michigan, a swing state seen as crucial to both campaigns. Trump early Wednesday said he’d be suing to stop the election from being stolen, a claim that legal experts have said has no basis in reality.
“President Trump is committed to ensuring that all legal votes are counted in Michigan and everywhere else,” Stepien said.