Why isn’t Wall Street freaking out?

After repeatedly swinging between gains and losses overnight, stocks rose sharply the moment the bell rang Wednesday morning, though investors were leaning heavily on the big tech stocks that have held up during the coronavirus pandemic. They also flocked to super-safe US Treasuries amid all the political uncertainty.

But you wouldn’t know it by looking at the stock market on the morning after Election Day.

But be prepared for volatility as more voting tallies come out of the six or seven states that will decide who is the next president. Neither President Trump nor former vice president Joe Biden is considered “bad” for the market. Rather, each would have a different impact on the economy, and stocks, bonds, and the US dollar will react differently depending on who comes out on top.

Here are three initial takeaways to kick off the trading day.

A big economic stimulus package is unlikely for now

Following the lead of pollsters and pundits, many big investors got on board the “blue wave” train, pushing up economically sensitive stocks over the past two days. Their expectation: a Biden win, and maybe even the Democrats taking the Senate, would pave the way for $3 trillion or more in spending to prop up the economy.

The wave looks more like a ripple. Republicans are likely to hold onto the Senate and maybe make gains in the House. That reduces the chances of a big infusion of federal money for the unemployed, struggling small businesses, industries that have been pounded by the coronavirus pandemic, and cash-strapped state and local governments.

The early gains in stocks reflected investors seeking out companies, especially the tech giants, that are less dependent on economic growth than industrial or consumer companies, which had rallied on Monday and Tuesday. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 2.4 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed almost 4 percent.

Investors are also moving into US government debt, the safest of safe havens, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note falling to 0.76 percent from 0.9 percent on Monday. The US dollar, also a safe haven, initially rose but then gave up the gains.

Gridlock has its benefits

Congress will in all likelihood remain split between Democratic control of the House and GOP control of the Senate.

That will be an obstacle for more stimulus spending, but it also supports the status quo when it comes to income taxes and other issues important to Wall Street. Biden has promised to repeal the 2017 tax cuts for corporations and wealthy Americans and reverse Trump’s deregulation drive, two stands investors aren’t thrilled with.

Things can change quickly

For now, Wall Street is reacting to the uncertainty it hates by hunkering down in safer bets, not fleeing.

The nervous resolve could turn more panicky if the presidential vote count remains tight, leading to calls for an end to counting or recounts, and court challenges.



