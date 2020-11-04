Bird sightings on Cape Cod

A Townsend’s warbler was discovered at Scusset Beach State Park. A Western kingbird, a lark sparrow, a blue grosbeak, and a dickcissel were also seen at Scusset.

Recent sightings (through Oct. 27) as reported to Mass Audubon.

As winter finches continue to irrupt southward, evening grosbeaks have turned up in a few places — including Wellfleet and Barnstable — along with several reports of common redpolls, and continuing large numbers of pine siskins.

Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included a Pacific loon, a Sabine’s gull, 2 black-headed gulls, a little gull, 4 Harlequin ducks, 700 red-breasted mergansers, 15 razorbills, a black guillemot, a pomarine jaeger, 5 parasitic jaegers, 225 Forster’s terns, 15 red-throated loons, 835 Cory’s shearwaters, 52 great shearwaters, 3,700 Northern gannets, 3 snow buntings, and 34 common redpolls.

Other sightings around the Cape included 26 American wigeons in Marstons Mills, 34 red knots at Corporation Beach in Dennis, a sora and 2 yellow-billed cuckoos at Wing Island in Brewster, and a Baltimore oriole in Eastham.

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.



