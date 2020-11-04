He works hard, vacations hard, and isn’t afraid to ask for an upgrade

Massachusetts native DJ Nash has traveled the world, but the creator and executive producer of the hit ABC drama “A Million Little Things” says that Boston is his favorite place to visit. Earlier this year, he and members of the show’s cast attended a Celtics game at TD Garden and were able to shoot around on the parquet after the game — an experience he referred to as “unbelievable.” Nash, 49, lived in Richmond until he was 8, then moved to Newton so his dad could attend law school at Boston College. Nash refers to his father, who recently passed away, as his “north star” and the catalyst for a previous show he created, NBC’s “Growing up Fisher.” Nash, who got his start doing stand-up comedy at Boston-area clubs, said that even though he lives in Los Angeles (with his wife and two children), he comes back to Massachusetts often, since most of his family still lives here. “A Million Little Things,” which kicks off its third season Nov. 19, averaged more than 10 million viewers per episode during season two. Based on a real-life experience of Nash’s, the drama is about a close network of friends who are left reeling after one of the group kills himself. “While on the surface the show may look like the story of one friend dying, it’s really a series about seven friends finally living,” he said. And while he wouldn’t share any spoilers about the upcoming season, Nash did reveal that “Katherine and Theo’s life will never be the same,” in the wake of the season-two cliffhanger where Eddie (Katherine’s husband and Theo’s father) was hit by a car. “I think fans of our show will see the same mix of drama and comedy and hearts and humanity that they have in the first two seasons.” We caught up with Nash to talk about all things travel.

We love our trips back to Boston. Whether it’s going to a Sox game, walking through Copley, or grabbing some ice cream from Cabot’s, we just love it. We used to go to Top of the Hub all the time before they closed. It’s why the show did an episode that took place there last season.

Favorite food or drink while vacationing?

Pizza and a penicillin — the drink, not the antibiotic. I am in fact allergic to the antibiotic. But not the drink. I love the drink.

Where would you like to travel to but haven’t?

South Korea. My wife’s family is from there – it’s why Katherine on the show is Korean-American. I would love to have our kids see where mom was born. We haven’t been yet because making a TV show, turns out, is a huge time-suck.

One item you can’t leave home without when traveling?

My laptop and my sleep mask. When the sleep mask doesn’t work, I get up and write.

Aisle or window?

Aisle. I’m 6 feet, 2 inches tall and I need to pee.

Favorite childhood travel memory?

My family used to go to Martha’s Vineyard every summer. We would rent a pick-up truck and all the kids would pile in the back and go to [Dairy Queen]. I think my folks would stop and pick up hitchhikers and let them get in the flatbed with us. Look, it was a different time.

Guilty pleasure when traveling?

I work hard, so I vacation hard.

Best travel tip?

I have a bunch of travel tips — when I was a stand-up comedian I was on the road 100 days a year — but I can’t have everyone knowing all the tricks or they won’t work. But one that everyone should do is write an e-mail to the manager of the hotel you’re going to be staying at saying you’re coming and ask for an upgrade. If they give you one, give him or her a bottle of wine. I have made some great contacts over the years — especially at some of the hotels in Boston.

JULIET PENNINGTON