Sample hard cider and more apple flavors along Franklin County’s scenic Cider Trail

















On the first weekend in November, CiderDays celebrates all things apple and cider in the ripe swath of Western Massachusetts dubbed “apple country” or “Applechusetts.” Over the last 25 years, the Franklin County fest has established itself in cider circles, attracting thousands to tastings, talks, food pairings, orchard tours, Cider Salons, and more.

Because of the pandemic, the 26th Annual CiderDays Nov. 6-8, will not be a gathering but a scattering of 16 stops on a socially distanced self-guided Cider Trail spread out in Western Mass.

On the trail, find a mix of sweet and hard ciders, treats and plenty of #NewEnglandFallVibes. Of course, if you’re planning to try the hard stuff, bring a designated driver who will stick to the nonalcoholic sweet ciders. And don’t forget to mask up.

Cider-making “attracts a core of really passionate people,” says Charlie Olchowski, a founder and organizer of CiderDays. “There’s a great community spirit.”

The Cider Trail basics, including a map, can be found on ciderdays.org. But it’s a good idea to call or check each spot’s website for details, guidelines, and any specific age limits before you go. You can get sense of the fun and the beauty of the area on the event’s Instagram account. (If you snap and post your own shots, tag #cidertrail2020.)

















In a typical year, Olchowski is busy running workshops. This year, he’ll hit the trail himself. “I’ll probably stop at all 16 sites,” he says with a laugh.





Here are just a few highlights. Many are open beyond this weekend, too.

NEW SALEM CIDER & PRESERVES

New Salem Cider is one of 16 stops on Franklin County's Cider Trail in 2020 Macy Day

The first stop on the Cider Trail if you’re heading west from Boston, this 1750s farmstead in New Salem includes an heirloom orchard and epic views of pastures and fields.

“They serve pretzels and homemade mustard that go very well with cider. People spread blankets out, hang out, drink cider, look at the spectacular view,” Olchowski said.

You might pair a cider doughnut with sweet or hard cider in the outdoor cider garden. They also have “ice cider donuts,” according to their Facebook page. (Yes, please.) Hard ciders mentioned on New Salem’s website include “Bees Knees” — a tart and bright Macintosh and Baldwin blend, sweetened to off-dry with Ulmo honey from Patagonia — “Raspberry Beret,” with fresh raspberries, and “Uptown Funk,” a Kington Black and Golden Russet blend. 67 South Main St., New Salem. 978-544-3437, 617-634-9392. www.newsalemcider.com.

CARR’S CIDERHOUSE

The hard cider wall at Carr's Ciderhouse in Hadley. Nicole Blum

Carr’s artisanal goodies include traditional wild fermented hard ciders, cider syrup, apple cider vinegar, and switchel, a no-alcohol health drink that dates back to the 1700s. They’ll hold tastings outdoors under a tent from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Nov. 7-8, and will be roasting chestnuts, too. (If you’re a switchel devotee, you can also order online.) Carr’s online recipe section offers ideas for cooking with their products — from fried apples and cider syrup, to a rainbow winter slaw with cider syrup vinaigrette. They even have their own “Ciderhouse Cookbook,” with 127 sweet dishes and drinks, from braised lamb stew with apples, to cider mimosas. 295 River Drive, Hadley. 413-336-7363. www.carrsciderhouse.com

WEST COUNTY CIDER

Olchowski calls the Shelburne spot “a premier cider-maker. They started it all.”

According to their website, they were the first US winery to specialize in hard cider in 1984: "We moved to rural Western Massachusetts from Northern California in 1972, bang into Apple Country.” And they began applying “California winemaking techniques to this seasonal Yankee tradition.”

Buy a bottle to enjoy at their picnic area after a walk on their hiking trails. 208 Peckville Road, Shelburne. 413-768-9318. westcountycider.com

HEADWATER CIDER

Headwater Cider in Hawley is on this year's Cider Trail Franklin County Chamber of Commerce

Winner of a Gold Medal in the “Modern Cider: Dry” category at the Great Lakes International Cider and Perry Competition in 2017, Headwater “makes some really nice ciders,” says Olchowski.

Try the “New England Dry” made with Macintosh, Cortland, and Empires, fermented to 8 percent alcohol. 112 Forget Road, Hawley. 413-695-6099 www.headwatercider.com

PINE HILL ORCHARDS

“Pine Hill presses thousands of gallons of sweet cider for this weekend for amateur cider-makers to buy and make their own hard cider” at home, Olchowski says, calling the process “much easier than beer” brewing.

You might nosh on cider doughnuts, poutine, or pulled pork — and buy a pecan, apple crumb, or peanut butter cream pie to take home. 248 Greenfield Road, Colrain. 413-624-3325. www.pinehillorchards.com

CLARKDALE FRUIT FARMS

“Clarkdale is real New England-y. They’re a classic spot,” Olchowski says.

The fourth-generation fruit farm in Deerfield grows apples, peaches, plums, pears, cherries and grapes. They’ll offer four blends of sweet cider for drinking or fermenting, according to their Facebook page. Snag some pear cider for Thanksgiving. 303 Upper Road, Deerfield. 413-772-6797. clarkdalefruitfarms.com

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurendaley1.

