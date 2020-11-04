Satisfying your wanderlust without leaving the country

The shelves are crowded with a seemingly boundless collection of rum. Cuban art hangs on the wall and there’s a 1957 Chevy parked out front.

MIAMI — Roberto Ramos beamed as he gestured around his sprawling business, CubaOcho, a combination bar and lounge, cigar store, art gallery and museum.

As Americans anticipate returning to travel, they are expected to begin cautiously. Industry analysts predict that most will stick to domestic destinations, wary for now about resuming tourism abroad. Many countries won’t let them in even if they want to go.



In the meantime, neighborhoods from Little Havana to Little Odessa in Brooklyn, Washington’s Little Ethiopia, Thai Town in Los Angeles and the ethnic smorgasbord of South Nashville — not to mention Chinatowns and Little Italies everywhere — offer destinations where travelers can satisfy their wanderlust closer to home while experiencing authentic international food, culture, and hospitality.

“Between those two traffic lights, you can find the whole of India,” Raju Patel joked about the Indian and Bengali businesses clustered along Newark Avenue between Kennedy Boulevard and Tonnelle Avenue in Jersey City, where he owns a travel agency.

Ethnic enclaves new and old are also at the confluence of a strategy by tourism agencies to promote not just downtowns and historic districts, but the unique personalities of neighborhoods.

And they’re reminders of the American immigrant experience, the national debate over which shows no sign of abating, said Dan Wallace, director of special projects for New American Economy, a nonpartisan organization that promotes the economic and social benefits of immigration.

“The personal connection is really important. It lifts up the positive stories of immigration, through tangible examples people can connect with,” Wallace said. “It can help you connect the dots in a way that’s not at this abstract policy level.”

There are plenty of dots to connect.

New York alone has a United Nations of ethnic enclaves, from Koreatown on West 32nd Street near Broadway in Manhattan to Little Guyana in Queens.



Indianapolis’s south side has so many ethnic Chin, who are Burmese, it’s become known as Chindianapolis. Tehrangeles is what Angelinos call the hub in Los Angeles that developed after the revolution in Iran, where Persian shops and restaurants were opened by Iranian refugees. Hispanic Dallas is centered around Jefferson Boulevard, with everything from taquerias to shops that sell dresses and accessories for quinceañeras.

St. Paul’s Frogtown neighborhood has become rich with Vietnamese and Hmong restaurants and markets, and Somalis and other African immigrants have set up shop across the river in Minneapolis’s Cedar-Riverside district. And Jersey City is home to 13,000 Asian Indians, more than anywhere else in the Western Hemisphere

Immigrants “revitalize these places,” said Patel, who is also president of the Jersey City Asian Merchant Association, started when Indians began to open stores and restaurants in the largely deserted, then-high-crime area he called “the end of town.”

In fact, while immigrants make up 13 percent of the American population, they constitute some 20 percent of entrepreneurs and own an estimated 36 percent of accommodations and food-service businesses, New American Economy says.

And now, as downtowns are becoming architecturally indistinguishable backdrops for national retail and restaurant chains, Americans can experience what has come to be called “cultural tourism” in the uniqueness of these ethnic enclaves.

“Something [tourism agencies] have to think about is what differentiates City A from City B,” said Benjamin Altschuler, assistant professor of sport, tourism, and hospitality management at Temple University. “One way is, ‘Look at these interesting neighborhoods.’ Tourists have so many options, so much information, so much power over what they pick. It’s those sorts of neighborhoods that can give that extra boost.”

Ethnic pockets add spice even to cities that already offer a lot to attract tourists. South Nashville, for example, boasts no fewer than 60 ethnic restaurants in its Nolensville Pike corridor.

One in 10 residents of the Music City is an immigrant, including 15,000 refugees from Kurdistan. Kurdish markets and restaurants coexist with Salvadoran ones and a Somali coffee shop whose owners insist on serving something free to every new visitor.

“Sharing stories and sharing food is how you begin to understand who your neighbors are,” said Leah Hashinger, who organizes an annual Labor Day food crawl in South Nashville that switched this year to virtual and takeout. “Right now, the only interaction a lot of people have with immigrants is what they hear on TV or read on Facebook. But here you get a human connection, which is so important right now.”

This isn’t just a vague perception. A survey conducted in Europe by the German Marshall Fund found that 68 percent of people who had personal contact with immigrants believed immigration enhances national culture, compared to 40 percent who didn’t.

“When you come here, you’re almost humbled, and reminded that these are people. They have kids. They have jobs. They pay taxes. They open new businesses,” said Sam Abbas, a son of Lebanese immigrants who now runs several cafes, yogurt shops, and restaurants and is chairman of the board of the West Dearborn Downtown Development Authority in Dearborn, Mich., which has a huge concentration of Arab Americans and a veritable buffet of restaurants with every kind of Middle Eastern food.

“Even when there’s preconceived notions, those will change,” said Jeff Swedarsky, founder of DC Metro Food Tours, which takes visitors to that city’s Little Ethiopia at 9th and U streets, and which is now operating again in person. “These little areas are like a continuation of the American dream. We all came here at one point or another, and we’re all trying our best.”

In Los Angeles’s Thai Town, along Hollywood Boulevard in East Hollywood, the Thai Community Development Center now gives business owners a “hospitality kit” to help them interact with non-Thai visitors, said its director, Chanchanit Martorell.

“It’s not just about heightening awareness of a rich culture and of trying to be part of that rich tapestry of Los Angeles and of America,” she said. “It’s about preserving our own cultural identity and to help other people gain a better understanding of our culture.”

Jon Marcus can be reached at jonmarcusboston@gmail.com.