‘Among the losers on election night were America’s pollsters’ — why were they wrong again?

Berry said a “full explanation awaits the technical post-mortems but it’s clear that the pollsters underestimated the high Republican turnout.”

“Among the losers on election night were America’s pollsters,” said Jeffrey M. Berry, a political science professor at Tufts University, via e-mail. “Whatever the final result, there appears to have been a broad and systematic error in predicting the election outcome. Coming on the heels of the 2016 election, this undermines confidence in the industry.”

In 2016, the pollsters had Hillary Clinton, President Trump’s Democratic opponent, with a comfortable lead heading into the election. They were wrong. In 2020, the pollsters were apparently wrong again .

Chris Haynes, an associate professor of political science at the University of New Haven, said polling generally has gotten harder.

“By and large, I think it’s becoming a more difficult science or art to poll Americans,” Haynes said by phone. “It’s a snapshot of what the electorate looks like on the particular day that you’re actually doing the poll.”

One challenge, Haynes said, is a lack of response from people who are contacted, either via landline, cell phone, or through the Internet.

He cited additional factors including reports that some Trump supporters had been lying to or ignoring pollsters in an effort to blindside Democrats, and an “underestimation” of Trump’s ability to drive turnout in rural areas and capture a higher-than-expected portion of the Latino vote.

But Haynes also noted that as of Wednesday morning, Biden was leading the national popular vote by about 2 percentage points. Once all the votes are counted in California, Haynes said, he expects Biden to win the popular vote by four or five points, which would fall within the margin of error of most of the final polls that showed Biden leading by as many as seven points nationwide before Tuesday.

“That said, there’s been a systematic overestimation of Biden and underestimation of Trump in national and state polls,” Haynes said.

Zeynep Tufecki, an associate professor in the University of North Carolina’s School of Information and Library Science who studies technology and research methods, echoed those comments, tweeting that polls “were systematically wrong *again*.”

Also, she wrote, “the forecasts—which led to a sense of certainty of a Biden win, since their fragility to even tiny shift is not understood well—also likely affected the outcome: more [Republican] turnout, more ticket-splitting.”

Tufecki added Wednesday morning that Biden “might still win, but narrowly. ... I don’t think we can model rare events well. We can’t poll well anymore, let alone during a pandemic.”

Not every poll wildly missed the mark, though.

Steve Koczela, president of the MassINC Polling Group, noted that his group’s state polling for the presidential election was accurate.

“I’m resigned to being flogged for another 4 years, though I would hasten to point out that our polling was 1 point off in 2016 in NH and MA and looks to be ~1 point off again in MA in 2020,” Koczela tweeted.

He declined to comment on the national polling Wednesday, since ballots were still being counted.

Koczela added via Twitter that there “are stories to tell about pollsters who know their areas and keep doing good work over and over again, May not be as cool as the 50 state mega polls or national media hitting 10 states at a time. But we’ll keep doing what we do.”

And the votes will continue being counted.

As of about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Biden had 238 electoral college votes to Trump’s 213. The candidate who gets 270 wins.

Biden was leading the popular vote Wednesday morning by a margin of less than two percentage points, compared to say, a CNN poll released in early October that showed Biden leading by a whopping 16 points among likely voters nationwide.

Also in early October, the Real Clear Politics polling average had Biden leading Trump nationally, 51.4 percent to 42 percent, a difference of 9.4 percentage points. Fivethirtyeight’s average was similar at the time, with Biden up 51.6 percent to Trump’s 42.2 percent.

And as recently as Sunday, national polls showed Biden leading by as many as 11 points.

“It will take some serious investigation and methodological analysis to determine exactly why the polls were wrong again, after pollsters claimed to have solved the major problem with the polls in 2016 by weighting their respondents by educational attainment,” said David Hopkins, an associate professor of political science at Boston College, via e-mail. “But I suspect there is a segment of the voting population that pollsters find it especially difficult to reach in an era when the vast majority of people don’t respond to surveys, and that these citizens are mostly Republican supporters.”

