Barnstable police arrest man who allegedly assaulted Trump supporter

The victim, whose name was redacted from a police report filed in court, told an officer that the alleged attacker, Bladen Tisdell of Cotuit, pulled up in a black pickup truck where he was standing. Tisdell then allegedly asked him to name “three things Trump has done for this country.”

Barnstable officers were called to a fire station in Osterville at about 2 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report about the attack on the 69-year-old Trump supporter, police said.

A 32-year-old man was arraigned Wednesday in Barnstable over charges that he allegedly assaulted a man who was holding a campaign sign for President Trump near a polling spot on Election Day.

Advertisement

As the man began to answer, the report said, Tisdell got out of the truck yelling, grabbed the Trump sign and threw it on the ground. Tisdell then grabbed the man’s jacket and shook him, police said. The man said he was not hurt and declined medical attention, police said.

While the officer was speaking to the Trump supporter and his wife, a woman who witnessed the confrontation approached police and said the man was grabbed and pushed, according to the report.

The officer caught up with Tisdell in the parking lot of Fancy’s Market, where he acknowledged throwing the man’s Trump sign to the ground, but denied placing his hands on him, police said. A lieutenant drove the Trump supporter to the parking lot, where he identified Tisdell as the attacker, the report said.

An employee at Fancy’s Market told another officer that Tisdell purchased some bottles just before the confrontation and said, “I have something for those Trump supporters.”

Police charged Tisdell with assault and battery on a person over age 60 and disorderly conduct. At his arraignment Wednesday in Barnstable District Court, he was freed on his own recognizance and ordered to stay away from the man he’s accused of attacking, said a spokeswoman for the Cape and Islands district attorney’s office.

Advertisement

A pretrial conference was scheduled for Jan. 11.

Tisdell couldn’t be immediately reached Wednesday morning for comment.

Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lauracrimaldi.