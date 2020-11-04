Benjamin LaGuer, convicted rapist who claimed innocence for decades, has died

Benjamin LaGuer, the convicted rapist who insisted he was wrongly convicted of sexually assaulting a Leominster neighbor in 1983 until DNA testing proved otherwise, died Wednesday, according to the state Department of Correction.
LaGuer earlier this year was released from DOC custody under the state’s medical parole when his doctors reported he was suffering from terminal liver cancer. But LaGuer violated the terms of his release, and was returned to the custody of the DOC who confirmed he died Wednesday at the Lemuel Shattuck Hospital in Boston, which provides hospital care for DOC inmates.
"Mr. LaGuer passed early this morning at Lemuel Shattuck Hospital from end stage liver disease,'' DOC spokesman Jason Dobson wrote in an e-mail to the Globe. LaGuer had previously been housed at the North Central Correctional Institution, a medium/minimum security prison in Gardner. He is believed to be 57 years old, Dobson said.
Advertisement
LaGuer’s unrelenting insistence on his innocence, his charismatic personality and eloquent letters written on a prison typewriter generated a number of high profile supporters over the years including former Governor Deval Patrick, the late Boston University President John Silber and several journalists.
But Worcester County prosecutors challenged every legal effort LaGuer launched to overturn his conviction for a July 1983 attack on a 59-year-old woman - his neighbor - that lasted eight hours and left both her and her apartment covered in blood. The woman, who identified LaGuer to police and on the witness stand during his trial, has since died.
LaGuer’s claims of innocence were undermined in 2003 when he admitted mixing a forensic saliva sample with another inmate so he could not be matched to biological evidence recovered at the scene, and by DNA testing in 2002 that identified him as the donor of semen also recovered from the scene. LaGuer had insisted the sperm sample was planted by police.
Advertisement
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.