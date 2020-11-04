Benjamin LaGuer, convicted rapist who claimed innocence for decades, has died

Benjamin LaGuer, the convicted rapist who insisted he was wrongly convicted of sexually assaulting a Leominster neighbor in 1983 until DNA testing proved otherwise, died Wednesday, according to the state Department of Correction.

LaGuer earlier this year was released from DOC custody under the state’s medical parole when his doctors reported he was suffering from terminal liver cancer. But LaGuer violated the terms of his release, and was returned to the custody of the DOC who confirmed he died Wednesday at the Lemuel Shattuck Hospital in Boston, which provides hospital care for DOC inmates.

"Mr. LaGuer passed early this morning at Lemuel Shattuck Hospital from end stage liver disease,'' DOC spokesman Jason Dobson wrote in an e-mail to the Globe. LaGuer had previously been housed at the North Central Correctional Institution, a medium/minimum security prison in Gardner. He is believed to be 57 years old, Dobson said.