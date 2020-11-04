Board of Election votes to count thousands of ballots left in Cranston

The tabulation will take place anyway — a memory card in an early voting machine reached its limit last week, forcing the city to send all paper ballots to the Board of Elections after polls closed Tuesday night. The count was expected to start at noon Wednesday and take about two hours.

CRANSTON, R.I. — Just before the Board of Elections voted Wednesday to tabulate the 9,353 emergency ballots casts in Cranston, House Speaker Nicholas A. Mattiello, the long-serving Democrat of House District 15, conceded the race to his Republican opponent, Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung.

Dropbox ballot tallies will be added to the totals today through tomorrow, provisional ballot counts will be added Nov. 7-9, and efficient mail ballots cured by voters will be added by Nov. 10. While the turnout was average, based on the last three presidential elections, holding an election during a pandemic tested the voting systems throughout the state, said Board of Elections executive director Robert Rapoza.

There was a large increase in mail ballots and voters casting emergency ballots in early voting before Election Day. With turnout at an average of 60.6 percent, 18.7 percent (150,250 people) voted by mail, and 17.4 percent (140,250 people) voted early.

The Board of Elections is now collecting and tabulating ballots from all of the drop boxes in all 39 communities, as well as tabulating remade ballots, ballots torn by signature verifying machines or mail ballot tabulating equipment, and qualified provisional ballots.

Cranston was the only community that had trouble transmitting its results to the Board of Elections, Rapoza said.

























