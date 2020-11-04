Democratic dreams of Senate majority fading fast

And with Democrats trailing in yet-uncalled races in Maine, North Carolina, and Georgia, the party’s path to a Senate majority looked all but out of reach Wednesday morning.

With several races still too close to call, Democrats flipped at least two Republican seats blue, in Colorado and Arizona, but they underperformed in a number of other contests despite holding a substantial fund-raising advantage over their GOP opponents.

Democratic hopes of seizing control of the US Senate all but evaporated overnight, as Republicans brushed back challenges in numerous states where polls had not so long ago found competitive contests.

Republican operatives were gleeful.

“For those keeping score at home, Democrats spent $500 million in North Carolina, South Carolina, Iowa and Kentucky for. . .NOTHING,” tweeted Kevin McLaughlin, executive director of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, the GOP’s Senate campaign arm. He was referencing the huge sums of money Democratic candidates raised, and spent, in those races, including the quixotic bid by Democrat Amy McGrath, a former fighter pilot to defeat Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in Kentucky.

McGrath became a cause célèbre for angry Democrats around the country, raising tens of millions of more dollars than the Kentucky Republican. McConnell won the race decisively.

Republicans currently hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate. At least one Democratic seat, Alabama, fell Tuesday night, which means the party needs to flip four GOP-held seats to achieve a 50-50 split in the chamber.

Fifty seats would hand Democrats control if former vice president Joe Biden wins the presidential race, because his vice president, Kamala Harris, would cast tie-breaking votes in the Senate.

Even that appears to be a stretch now, requiring several unlikely developments to go Democrats' way.

If Biden loses, the Democrats would need to flip five seats, with a loss in Alabama Tuesday. Analysts generally agree that if Biden loses, it is extremely unlikely Democrats would win the Senate.

Democrats picked up a seat in Colorado, with the Associated Press projecting that Democrat John Hickenlooper, a popular former governor, defeated Republican incumbent Cory Gardner, a result that was widely anticipated. And former astronaut Mark Kelly beat Republican incumbent Martha McSally in Arizona, according to the AP.

But few opportunities remain for Democrats to pick up the additional two seats they need for a 50-50 split.

The results have been “the best case scenario that Republicans could have hoped for,” Jessica Taylor, a political analyst with the respected nonpartisan Cook Political Report, said near midnight.

In Maine, where the Senate race remains tight, GOP incumbent Senator Susan Collins remains above the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid the state’s ranked-choice voting system kicking in. Collins falling below that level appears to be the only hope Democrat Sara Gideon has to possibly win, as it would trigger recalculations that could boost the Democrat’s totals.

In Georgia, which the Biden campaign considers a toss-up at the presidential level, a Senate contest between GOP incumbent Senator David Perdue, a former business executive aligned with Trump, and Democrat Jon Ossoff, also remained tight on Wednesday morning.

With most votes counted, Perdue was slightly above the 50 percent threshold needed to win the race outright and avoid a Jan. 5 run-off. But some heavily-Democratic precincts had not fully reported yet, leaving the door open just a crack for Democrats there.

The other Senate contest in Georgia, a special election for a seat vacated by Republican Senator Johnny Isakson last year, is definitely headed to a run-off, providing Democrats with yet another long-shot at picking up another seat early next year.

Democrat Raphael Warnock, senior pastor at Martin Luther King Jr.'s Ebenezer Baptist Church, who received Obama’s endorsement, advanced to the run-off along with Senator Kelly Loeffler, a Republican who was appointed to fill the seat when Isakson stepped down.

Loeffler and the other top Republican in the race, Representative Doug Collins, a Trump ally, waged a bitter, bare-knuckle battle for the party’s conservative base, largely ignoring Warnock as he gained momentum. But Collins quickly pivoted Tuesday night to a stance of unity, urging Republicans to consolidate behind his one-time rival.

“She has my support and endorsement. I look forward to all Republicans coming together,” Collins tweeted about Loeffler. He warned that “Warnock would be a disaster for Georgia and America.”

The tight Senate race in North Carolina also remained unresolved, though Republican incumbent Senator Thom Tillis, leading in the votes tallied so far, declared victory over Democrat Cal Cunningham Tuesday night. Cunningham had looked like a strong contender to flip the seat, but the polls tightened after he was implicated in a late-breaking sexting scandal in his final weeks on the trail.

The Senate race in Alaska between Senator Dan Sullivan, the Republican incumbent, and Democrat Al Gross remained unresolved Wednesday, but early returns showed Sullivan in the lead. The race was always seen as a stretch for Democrats, likely to turn blue only if Democrats otherwise had a big night.

And in Michigan, Republican challenger John James, a Black Iraq War veteran, was leading Senator Gary Peters, the Democratic incumbent, though Democrats remained confident that the race would swing their way as ballots continued to be counted there Wednesday.

Republicans emerged victorious in numerous other competitive races, wins that defied the professional prognosticators.

As expected in Alabama, football coach Tommy Tuberville, a die-hard Trump supporter, defeated Democratic incumbent Senator Doug Jones, the AP reported. And in Montana, Republican Senator Steve Daines blocked a challenge from the Democrat Steve Bullock, the governor, in another tight race.

In Texas, incumbent Senator John Cornyn, a Republican, beat Democrat MJ Hegar, a former Air Force pilot, the AP reported, in a race that was always seen as a stretch for Democrats but had nonetheless tightened in recent weeks. In Kansas, a state that has not elected a Democrat to the Senate since the 1930s, Republican Roger Marshall kept the GOP streak intact by beating out Democrat Barbara Bollier.

Democrats also suffered disappointment in South Carolina, where Jaime Harrison, a former head of the South Carolina Democratic Party, mounted an intense challenge to Republican incumbent Lindsey Graham but came up short. So strong has Harrison’s fund-raising been — he broke the record for the biggest single quarterly haul by bringing in $57 million in the third quarter of this year — that Graham resorted to asking for campaign donations during interviews on Fox News.

Republicans held on to Iowa, where incumbent GOP Senator Joni Ernst defeated Democrat Theresa Greenfield, despite trailing the challenger for much of the race.

“It’s because of Donald Trump,” said Rick Gates, who served as deputy campaign chairman for Trump’s 2016 campaign, of Ernst’s momentum in the home stretch. Trump and various members of his family had showered the state with attention in their frenzied final days of stumping.

He predicted that Republicans would hold on to the Senate majority, but only a slim one. If that happens, there’s going to be a lot of senators “who need to thank Donald Trump for getting them across the finish line,” he said.

Victoria McGrane can be reached at victoria.mcgrane@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @vgmac.