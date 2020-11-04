The “Election Day Asteroid” used a mail-in ballot - it passed Earth early

The outer space object known as the “Election Day Asteroid" must have used a mail-in ballot - it traveled past Earth before Tuesday and was nowhere close when it did, scientists say.

The planetary defenders at NASA, the European Space Agency and other scientists know it by its formal designation of 2018 VP1, which is among the thousands of objects tracked across the Solar System on an ongoing basis.

And they were watching 2018 VP1, but not with anything approaching high alert since it was pretty clear to them that there was a big chunk of space between the Earth and the asteroid that was once thought to be coming within 4,000 miles of the planet.