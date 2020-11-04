Former mobster Bobby DeLuca released from prison for health reasons

The 75-year-old has a serious heart condition and chronic kidney disease, “which make him vulnerable to serious illness if he contracts COVID-19," Casper wrote in a ruling. She said he would not pose a danger to the community if released and ordered his 5 1/2-year sentence reduced to time served. He will remain on probation for three years.

US District Judge Denise Casper found that the medical condition of former New England Mafia capo Bobby DeLuca “constitutes an extraordinary and compelling reason for his release.”

A longtime Rhode Island mobster who had four months left to serve on his sentence for lying about the 1993 slaying of a South Boston nightclub owner was granted compassionate release from prison on Wednesday.

The US Attorney’s office didn’t oppose DeLuca’s request for release. He was scheduled to be released in March, prosecutors said.

DeLuca was a key government witness at the 2018 federal trial of former New England Mafia boss Francis “Cadillac Frank” Salemme and an associate, Paul Weadick. Both men were convicted of killing Steven DiSarro, a 43-year-old father of five and co-owner of the Channel nightclub in South Boston, to prevent him from cooperating with the FBI. They were sentenced to life in prison.

DeLuca initially lied to investigators when questioned in 2011 about DiSarro’s disappearance and presumed murder. After DiSarro’s remains were found buried behind a Providence mill in 2016, DeLuca admitted he helped Salemme dispose of his body. He was indicted for obstruction of justice and pleaded guilty after agreeing to testify against Salemme in exchange for leniency.

“I do feel good about myself, that I did help prosecutors” win those convictions, DeLuca said at his sentencing hearing two years ago.

DeLuca apologized to DiSarro’s family and told the judge he was leading an honest life and attended church regularly.

On Wednesday, one of DiSarro’s sons said the family did not wish to comment on DeLuca’s early release.

Carlos Dominguez, a lawyer who was recently appointed to represent DeLuca, said he expected DeLuca to be released within two weeks, “after a suitable release plan and transportation is worked out.”

According to the Bureau of Prisons website, 130 federal inmates and two staff members have died from COVID-19. Currently, 1,940 federal inmates and 929 staff members have confirmed positive tests for the coronavirus, and another 16,285 inmates and 1,396 staff members have recovered.

DeLuca gained infamy as one of four soldiers who was inducted into the Mafia during a ceremony at a Medford home in 1989 that was bugged by the FBI. Details of that ceremony, where mobsters pricked their trigger fingers, burned holy cards and swore allegiance to the crime syndicate, became public during a wave of federal cases that decimated the family.

In 1995, DeLuca was indicted on federal racketeering charges, along with five others, including Salemme, and notorious gangsters James “Whitey” Bulger and Stephen “The Rifleman” Flemmi. After learning that Bulger and Flemmi were longtime informants, DeLuca wrote poetry from prison, denouncing informants as “rats.”

But in 2011, facing indictment for extorting payments from Providence strip clubs, DeLuca cut a deal to avoid prison. He wore a body wire and secretly recorded conversations with fellow mobsters that helped prosecutors arrest nine people.

Yet DeLuca insisted he didn’t know anything about DiSarro’s slaying. When testifying for prosecutors in 2018, DeLuca said he lied to investigators about DiSarro’s murder because he didn’t want to implicate his brother, who had helped dispose of the body. Salemme had told him that his son strangled DiSarro while Weadick held his feet off the ground, DeLuca told jurors.

DeLuca had also pleaded guilty to helping orchestrate the 1992 gangland slaying of mob enforcer Kevin Hanrahan in Providence. He was recently sentenced to time served for that slaying.





Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph.