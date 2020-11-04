Maine health officials report 151 coronavirus cases in one day

Shah said the two deaths bringing the total to 150 included a woman in her 80s from Franklin County and a man in his 70s from Waldo County. Separately, he said the 151 new cases brought the state’s tally of infections since March to 7,077, including 6,241 confirmed cases and 836 probable infections.

Dr. Nirav D. Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention, provided the tallies during his regular news conference, held remotely.

Maine on Wednesday reported another 151 COVID-19 cases and reached the grim milestone of 150 deaths from the virus, the state’s top infectious disease specialist said.

Advertisement

The updated case total, Shah said, represents “an increase of 151 new cases" since Tuesday.

“To those family members who are grieving now, we offer you our condolences,” Shah said. “May the fond memories of your departed loved ones be with you always.”

Noting the recent spike in cases, Shah said the number of new infections statewide has swelled by more than 1,000 over the past two weeks.

On a daily basis, Shah said, officials are seeing “new cases in all 16 counties across Maine, and flu season hasn’t even started in earnest yet. COVID-19 has now affected every aspect and every [geographic location] across the state of Maine."

Shah urged Mainers to get flu shots, get tested for COVID-19 following a possible exposure or the onset of symptoms, and to avoid gatherings large and small.

Small gatherings in private homes, he said, can be risky owing to the tighter quarters, longer duration of such meetings and the laughing, close breathing and singing that often accompanies them.

Turning to outbreaks, Shah said the Maine CDC on Tuesday opened an outbreak investigation at Calais Regional Hospital, where six cases have been identified.

In addition, Shah said, Maine CDC on Wednesday morning opened outbreak investigations into Advanced Health Physical Therapy & Fitness in Augusta, where three staffers have tested positive; CrossFit Undaunted gym in Augusta, where three patrons were infected; and Hope Baptist Church in the Augusta area, which turned up five cases.

Advertisement

Shah also confirmed that a Maine CDC employee had recently tested positive for COVID-19.

“We have temporarily closed the Maine CDC building to the public,” Shah said. “We’ve also closed four floors within the Maine CDC to employees while we determine who among those employees may have been exposed to this individual who has now tested positive. The partial closure of our building, these four floors, has not affected our operations, whether that be with respect to testing, case investigation, contact tracing or the distribution of PPE.”

Contact tracers, he said, are working to identify where and whether others were exposed.

“That process is wrapping up right now, and we expect to reopen the building both to the public as well as to other employees who were not exposed probably by tomorrow,” Shah said, adding that he was confirming the single case in an effort to be transparent.

“This is not an outbreak situation,” Shah said. “I just want to be clear here. This is a single case, not an outbreak. But again, we wanted to let you know where things are, because of the nature of the work we do, at the time of COVID-19.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.