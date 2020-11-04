Massive pothole damages eight vehicles on I-495 in Chelmsford

State Police began to receive calls at about 3:50 a.m. Wednesday reporting the pothole on I-495 North on the bridge over Route 110, Procopio said.

No one was injured in the incident, State Police spokesman David Procopio said.

A massive pothole on Interstate 495 north in Chelmsford damaged eight vehicles Wednesday morning, including two tractor-trailers, officials said.

“Cruisers responded and located a large hole affecting parts of the center and left lanes," he said. "The roadway beneath was visible through the hole.”

Photos posted online show the pothole, which appears to almost be the width of one travel lane.

The two left travel lanes were closed near exit 34 on I-495 northbound for bridge deck repairs, according to Jacquelyn Goddard, spokeswoman for the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

Only one or two travel lanes will be open near the work zone, MassDOT tweeted.

Those traveling on I-495 northbound should expect slowdowns, Goddard said.

