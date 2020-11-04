Massive pothole damages eight vehicles on I-495 in Chelmsford

A massive pothole on Interstate 495 north in Chelmsford damaged eight vehicles Wednesday morning, including two tractor-trailers, officials said.
No one was injured in the incident, State Police spokesman David Procopio said.
State Police began to receive calls at about 3:50 a.m. Wednesday reporting the pothole on I-495 North on the bridge over Route 110, Procopio said.
“Cruisers responded and located a large hole affecting parts of the center and left lanes," he said. "The roadway beneath was visible through the hole.”
Photos posted online show the pothole, which appears to almost be the width of one travel lane.
Now that the sun has come up we are getting a better look at the damage on Rt. 495 North in Chelmsford.@KerriCorrado will continue her live updates throughout the morning.#7News pic.twitter.com/iu7sea4DJq— WHDH Assignment Desk (@deskon7) November 4, 2020
The two left travel lanes were closed near exit 34 on I-495 northbound for bridge deck repairs, according to Jacquelyn Goddard, spokeswoman for the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
Only one or two travel lanes will be open near the work zone, MassDOT tweeted.
ADVISORY: Lane closures continue this morning on I-495 NB in #Chelmsford due to neccessary repairs to bridge deck over Rt. 110. Although NB travel will be possible, drivers traveling near exit 34 will have only one or two NB lanes open around the work zone.— Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) November 4, 2020
Those traveling on I-495 northbound should expect slowdowns, Goddard said.
