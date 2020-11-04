Mayor-elect lights up Warwick with surprise victory

Picozzi, an independent candidate, took 59 percent of the vote, scoring a convincing victory in Tuesday’s election over Solomon, a Democrat who received 40 percent, according to results from the state Board of Elections.

But while he lacked power, money and party backing, Frank J. Picozzi, 61, had something that Warwick Mayor Joseph J. Solomon has never had: A 13-year tradition of the putting on the best Christmas lights display this side of the Pawtuxet River.

WARWICK, R.I. — In Rhode Island’s biggest Election Day upset, a self-employed home-improvement contractor knocked off Warwick’s incumbent mayor, a political powerhouse with 20 years of city government experience and far more campaign cash.

Rhode Island has been riveted on the state legislative race in which Republican Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung toppled Democratic House Speaker Nicholas A. Mattiello. But observers had been talking about a potential Mattiello loss for months; few saw Solomon’s loss coming.

“I was surprised,” Providence College political science Professor Adam Myers said. "The Solomon name is a big name in Warwick. As an independent, the fact that Picozzi took down the mayor is pretty impressive because these days people tend to vote by party, even in local races.”

On Wednesday, Picozzi was busy setting up his computerized Christmas light display, with a step ladder leaning against his beige ranch house on Gristmill Road.

He said he’d never thought about running for mayor before this year. But then the coronavirus pandemic hit in March and people began asking him to put up his lights to bring some cheer to a dark year.

He figured he couldn’t do it because it takes six weeks to set up his intricate light display. Plus, attracting crowds didn’t seem like a wise move during a pandemic. But then he came with a better idea: Why not rig up a light display on his Ford F-150 pickup truck and drive around town?

“Just to cheer people up,” Picozzi explained. “It had a great effect. Everyone from senior citizens to kids would come out to see it. Some people came out with signs. Some flashed their porch lights on and off.”

Before long, he had logged 1,100 miles driving down 2,000 city streets while cranking child-friendly tunes such as “The Baby Shark Song,” “The Hamster Dance Song,” and “The Gummy Bear Song.”

“It took months for those songs to get out of my head,” he said.

As he drove around, people began urging Picozzi to run for mayor. “It really caught fire,” he said. “People said they are tired of the politicians.”

While he had served on the Warwick School board from 1999 to 2004, Picozzi said he has never considered himself a politician.

But he decided to jump into the race because he thought Solomon did a poor job of communicating and leading while imposing a curfew following a night of looting in Providence. And he thought Solomon did a poor job of communicating and leading during the pandemic as well.

One problem: Picozzi lacked the money needed to wage a high-profile mayoral race.

In 2009, when the recession destroyed his business, Picozzi said he began living on credit and got behind in his taxes.The IRS placed a lien on his house, and he ended up arranging a payment plan.

“We fought through it, and that resonated with people,” he said. “You don’t know how many people told me 'I went through the same thing.’”

So he ran his campaign on a budget. Over the past year, Solomon has reported more than $177,000 in campaign expenses, while Picozzi has reported just $25,579.

And Picozzi had another weapon: With 23,000 people following his Facebook page, tens of thousands of people driving by to see his Christmas lights display, and years spent coaching softball and Little League, people knew him.

“I ran an unconventional campaign,” he said. “I did much of it on social media.”

His campaign signs became ubiquitous. He said he stopped asking people to put them up after the second person he asked said no. But even without asking, supporters planted about 1,200 of his signs around town, he said.

One of the many campaign signs for independent Warwick mayoral candidate Frank J. Picozzi. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Picozzi said he won because Warwick residents are disenchanted with city government.

“The recreation facilities are horrible, and the schools are nowhere near where they should be,” he said. “Now, with this campaign year, promises are made, but they quickly go away. People are tired of the politics.”

But does Picozzi have the experience required to be mayor of Rhode Island’s third largest city? He said he has experience dealing with a complex city school budget, and he said he plans to hire professionals in city government – not a bunch of political cronies.

“A mayor is like a captain of a ship,” Picozzi said. “The captain of the ship doesn’t pull up the anchor or put in the fuel. My best qualification is I’m in touch with the people and know what they want.”

He said he didn’t seek endorsements and doesn’t owe anyone political favors. “No one helped me get here except people of the city,” he said.

Picozzi said he has not heard from Solomon since the polls closed. But on Wednesday afternoon, Solomon issued a statement conceding the race.

“Being mayor of Warwick is a tough job, but it’s also a great honor,” Solomon said in his statement. “While my tenure as mayor is coming to a close, my commitment to this great city is as strong as ever. I’m proud of the progress we have made, and I know that I’m leaving our city in better shape now that it was two years ago. I wish my successor the very best of luck.”

Gerald M. “Ged” Carbone – a former Providence Journal reporter who ran against Solomon in 2018 and who narrowly lost to Solomon’s son in a state legislative race Tuesday – said Picozzi reminds him of Jimmy Stewart in the 1939 film “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” and of a Warwick native, Nathanael Greene, a major general in the Revolutionary War.

“Nathanael Greene faced long odds and an opponent with much greater resources, yet he rode into Charleston victorious,” said Carbone, who wrote a book about Greene. “In the same way, Picozzi threw away the book written by the experts. He didn’t canvas door-to-door because of the coronavirus – he did the light show.”

And Picozzi emerged victorious.

“You’ll have to search far and wide to find a better upset,” Carbone said. “He reminds me Santa Claus. He’s got me believing again.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.