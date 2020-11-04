Mayor Walsh urges calm as nation waits for presidential election results

The mayor’s words were echoed during the news conference by Boston police Commissioner William G. Gross.

Walsh, speaking during a news conference outside City Hall, said that if residents decide to demonstrate once the election results are confirmed, “I would just ask people to do it peacefully" and to wear face coverings.

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh on Wednesday urged city residents to stay calm as the presidential election remained in doubt and also implored people to continue to take precautions to guard against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“When you voice your First Amendment rights, do so with the ... voices of logic, not the ignorance of destruction,” Gross said.

He said police are prepared to respond to any unrest but noted that polls were peaceful Tuesday in Boston.

“We should set the example, and we sure did yesterday,” Gross said.

Walsh added that as of Wednesday, he had no concerns about election-related violence in Boston.

Turning to the COVID-19 pandemic, Walsh said Boston’s positive test rate for the week ending Oct. 30 was 7.2 percent, down from 8 percent the week before. While he was encouraged by the decrease, Walsh said it’s “too soon to say we stopped the trend.”

He urged people to comply with the state’s ramped-up COVID-19 measures that take effect Friday, including requirements to wear face coverings in public, even when distancing’s possible, and for restaurants and bars to close by 9:30 p.m. A 10 p.m. curfew is also advised.

“These measures are there to help us stop the spread of the virus,” Walsh said.

He said Boston’s numbers "continue to be higher than what we need [them] to be” and encouraged residents to “please get tested. It helps you stay safe and strengthens our ability to contain the virus.”

Walsh also reiterated his call for people to avoid gatherings, especially parties.

“If we don’t get the virus under control and we don’t stop this trend," Walsh said, "we’ll be in a far worse situation in a few weeks or months. ... We have to be vigilant and intentional about stopping the spread.”









Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.