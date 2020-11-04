The morning after: We survived, but at what cost?

No luck. We survived — democracy didn’t completely capsize overnight — but the ship of state sure feels like it’s teetering far from shore. Weary Americans are rousing this morning to find there’s no clear winner of the 2020 presidential election.

That would mean that the chaos is finally over, and we’d have a new president.

Considering how much the last four years have felt like “The Poseidon Adventure,” I expected to wake up Wednesday to Maureen McGovern singing “ The Morning After .”

Or is there?

Even with Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania still too close to call — and many ballots left to be counted — President Trump is declaring victory. Speaking in the East Room of the White House at 2:20 a.m., Trump told a crowd of mostly maskless supporters: “This is a fraud on the American people. … We’ll be going to the US Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop.”

But, as Joe Biden likes to say, here’s the deal: Voting has stopped. What’s happening now is counting, not voting. There’s a big difference, though I acknowledge that neither the president nor his beloved base — non-college-educated white men — may understand that.

Even those inclined to give Trump the benefit of every doubt were alarmed by his comments.

“I was very distressed by what I just heard the president say,” former Pennsylvania senator Rick Santorum, a Republican, said on CNN. “The idea of using the word ‘fraud’ being committed by people counting votes is wrong.”

Fox News host Chris Wallace said the country is at a precarious moment in its history, and Trump is not helping.

“This is an extremely flammable situation,” Wallace said in the wee hours Wednesday. “The president just threw a match into it.”

But are we really shocked?

Trump had said before the election that he wanted the count to stop when the clock struck midnight. He claimed that votes tallied after Tuesday would be fraudulent. That’s baloney, of course, but no one should be taken aback that he’s saying it now.

Trump is never going to be the one preaching patience, or caution, or diligence. That’s not his thing. Indeed, behaving like a president rather than a bully in the waning days of the campaign would have been a true October surprise.

Can you imagine the trouble Democrats would be in today if Trump, say, took COVID-19 seriously or met with a family whose loved one died from it? That would have been worth 10 Hunter Biden laptops.

Instead, we get a guy standing in front of the American flag saying we should stop counting votes.

It’s worth remembering how “The Poseidon Adventure” ends. Stranded on a sinking ocean liner, six survivors led by the heroic Gene Hackman struggle through the night to survive and, just when it appears all hope is lost, they’re rescued.

As the credits roll, the cheesy first notes of “The Morning After” play: “There’s got to be a morning after/If we can hold on through the night/We have a chance to find the sunshine/Let’s keep on looking for the light.”

Mark Shanahan can be reached at mark.shanahan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkAShanahan.