Nancy Darsch, collegiate and WNBA women’s basketball coach, dies at 68

“I remember some of us played in boat shoes, others had Keds,” she added. “And for uniforms, we had tunics with button-down shirts underneath. We played in the afternoon and it seemed very informal.”

“We had six players on a team, two were always in the defensive zone, two could only play on the offensive side of the floor and two players could swing back and forth,” she told the Globe in 1992.

Joining her Plymouth-Carver High School team in the mid-1960s, Nancy Darsch found that the girls' and boys' basketball squads were treated differently.

Ms. Darsch, who went on to coach the Ohio State women’s team to the NCAA finals and later was a coach for WNBA teams, was 68 when she died Monday in her hometown of Plymouth.

She had Parkinson’s disease, according to the Associated Press, which added that Brian Agler, who had coached with her for the Seattle Storm, said Ms. Darsch’s family had told him she had died. There also is a brief listing on the website of Cartmell-Davis Funeral Home, which has locations on the South Shore.

“It’s difficult to imagine the changes that have occurred,” she told the Globe in 2006 as she looked back at more than three decades of coaching women’s and girls' basketball. “When I began playing, it was beyond my comprehension that someday there would be a women’s professional league in America, let alone having the opportunity to coach in the league.”

At the time of that conversation, Ms. Darsch had just returned to Greater Boston, between WNBA coaching stints, when she was named an assistant coach at Boston College.

She coached at all levels of the game. After finishing her bachelor’s degree at Springfield College in 1973, she began her career by coaching basketball, field hockey, and softball at Longmeadow High School.

Ms. Darsch went on to become a longtime part of the USA Basketball coaching staff and was an assistant coach for the US Olympic women’s teams that won gold medals in the 1984 and 1996 Olympics.

In 1978, she joined the college coaching ranks as an assistant to legendary coach Pat Summitt at the University of Tennessee, from which Ms. Darsch graduated with a master’s degree.

Speaking with the Globe in 1993, she recalled that upon graduating from Springfield she knew she “wanted to be a coach at the major college level. I went to the University of Tennessee as a volunteer assistant because at that time, they didn’t have paid assistants, and I was just fortunate that when the opportunity to have an assistant coach came up, they offered it to me.”

Taking the Ohio State head coach job in 1985, Ms. Darsch posted a 234-125 record. She led the Buckeyes to four Big Ten regular season titles and to the 1993 NCAA Final, in which her team lost to Texas Tech, 84-82.

“It’s been kind of an unbelievable year in many ways,” she told the Globe that April when Ohio State reached the Final Four. “This group has gone from being unranked in the preseason poll to being No. 3 in the country.”

Katie Smith, who was Ohio State’s star in the championship game, said in a statement that “Nancy was a trailblazer, coach, and mentor. I was lucky to have such a caring and kind coach. She loved what she did and the people she shared it with.”

In 1997, coaching the New York Liberty in the WNBA’s first season, Ms. Darsch led the team to victory in the team’s opening game and all the way to the first championship series later that summer, which New York lost to the Houston Comets.

“We are grateful for Nancy’s leadership as a pioneer of this game,” the Liberty said in a statement. “Her contributions to the advancement of both collegiate and professional women’s basketball and her passion for the game will forever be felt.”

Ms. Darsch subsequently was head coach of the WNBA’s Washington Mystics and an assistant coach with the Minnesota Lynx and the Seattle Storm.

“She was a great coach and even better person. The thing that jumped out to me was her lack of ego and how humble she was,” Agler told the Associated Press.

“Veteran players really liked her because they respected her wisdom and that’s what she brought to the table. Basketball wisdom or life wisdom,” said Agler, who was the Storm’s head coach when the team won the 2010 WNBA championship, with Ms. Darsch as an assistant coach.

Washington Mystics head coach Darsch joked with guard Nikki McCray as the coach introduced the players to fans who watched their practice session in Washington. DOUG MILLS/Associated Press

The funeral home website said Nancy Darsch was born on Dec. 29, 1951.

When her brother, John, died in 2013, a death notice the family placed said that their parents were John A. Darsch and Arline Giovanetti of Plymouth.

A funeral director at Cartmell-Davis said Ms. Darsch leaves a nephew and niece, Dan and Sara, along with three great-nieces.

Visitation for Ms. Darsch will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in St. Bonaventure Church in the Manomet section of Plymouth. A graveside service at Vine Hills Cemetery in Plymouth will begin at 12:15 p.m.

“Anyone who knew Nancy knows she had such a fiery exterior and such a tender heart,” Melissa McFerrin, a longtime assistant who worked with her at Ohio State, New York, and Washington, told the Associated Press. “That to me is what most people know about Nancy. They’ll see her on the outside, but get her 1-on-1 and she was so warm and sensitive and loved the players she coached.”

Ms. Darsch told the Globe that she had reached a crossroads while attending Springfield College and chose to pursue basketball.

“I figured basketball had a better chance of becoming a bigger sport than softball,” she recalled in 1992.

And no matter the level at which Ms. Darsch coached, she brought with her a key lesson she learned from her Plymouth-Carver High School coach, Nancy McDuffee.

“She taught me to never forget that it’s fun,” Ms. Darsch said. “You have to remember above everything else the importance of team chemistry and camaraderie.”

Bryan Marquard can be reached at bryan.marquard@globe.com.