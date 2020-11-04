Providence teachers union sues school district over coronavirus concerns

PROVIDENCE — The Providence Teachers Union has sued the school district and the state Education Department to force the temporary closure of a city middle school where dozens of staff members are out because of coronavirus-related concerns.

Nathanael Greene Middle School students and staff “have an incontrovertible right to work and learn in an environment that is safe and adheres to the guidelines laid down by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Rhode Island Department of Health,” the complaint said.

At least three students and two staff members at Greene have tested positive, according to the suit, while many other faculty members are quarantining.