Sherborn man killed while standing in his yard by alleged drunk driver

A 40-year-old man was struck and killed as he stood in the yard of his Sherborn home by an alleged drunk driver Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
Police arrived at 4:42 p.m. to home on Goulding Street East. The driver, identified only as a 37-year-old man from Mansfield, showed signs of impairment and was arrested at the scene, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said.
The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, prosecutors said.
The driver allegedly hit both the victim and another car while driving an Acura MDX, the statement said. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be charged Wednesday night with operating under the influence and other offenses.
Advertisement
The crash remains under investigation by the Middlesex district attorney’s office, Sherborn police, and the State Police Crash Analysis and Reconstruction Team, prosecutors said.
Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.