State Police trooper fired for allegedly using racial slurs in off-duty confrontation

The department did not identify the trooper, noting only that he worked in the Danvers barracks and had graduated from the recruiting troop in May. The trooper was still on his probationary period.

Colonel Christopher Mason fired the trooper, who had been on the job less than a year, following a review of the matter, which remains under investigation, according to a news release issued late Tuesday night.

The Massachusetts State Police fired a trooper Tuesday for allegedly using racial slurs in an off-duty confrontation with a motorist in Revere.

The agency said the confrontation took place last weekend on Revere Beach Boulevard and involved racial slurs, but released few other details.

State Police officials referred the matter to Attorney General Maura Healey’s office for review and consideration for potential prosecution, the news release stated.

“I am disgusted and disappointed by the conduct that occurred, which is the antithesis of the standards of conduct and personal behavior we expect and demand of our members,” Mason said in a released statement. “The action taken today underscores the position I have affirmed since I became Colonel, specifically, that we will have no tolerance for such conduct and will move to resolve such matters as quickly as possible.”

The department said the trooper was notified Tuesday afternoon of his termination. The news was first reported by MassLive.

The move follows a series of scandals and trooper misconduct at the state’s largest law enforcement agency, which has 2,280 members.

A recent Globe review of the department’s internal affairs files shows the agency rarely fires troopers almost no matter what they have done. Dozens of troopers found by internal investigators to have broken the law remain on the force today.