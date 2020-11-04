Students at Christian school protest after a T-shirt marked with racist profanity is left in laundry room

Many students said the college has been sluggish in addressing these racially-tinged incidents.

Students are pressing administrators of the Wenham school to take swift action to ensure that Black students feel safe on campus. The Sunday incident follows the vandalism in August of a student’s Black Lives Matter sign, which was changed to read All Lives Matter.

Gordon College, a small, evangelical Christian college, has been roiled in recent days by a student sit-in and alumni calls for reform after someone scrawled a racist slur on a T-shirt and left it in a dormitory common area on Sunday.

“A Christian school should do more to curb this attitude. It’s painful to think about it,” said Adeniyi Samuel, an undergraduate musical performance major from Nigeria. Samuel said many Black students are feeling betrayed and hurt.

Advertisement

“We don’t know who did those things. We don’t know who to trust,” Samuel said. “These are people who we call our community.”

College officials said they received reports Sunday night that a T-shirt, which was likely worn at a recent Black Lives Matter rally on the campus, had been defaced with a racial slur and left out in a residence hall laundry room. The shirt originally just had the phrase “Yes They Do” printed on it and was meant as a refrain to shirts worn at the rally that said “Black Lives Matter."

Campus police are investigating the incident along with the Wenham Police Department, said Rick Sweeney, a Gordon spokesman.

In a message to the college community Tuesday, Gordon president Michael Lindsay called the incident “despicable” and promised to hire an outside expert to look at and evaluate issues of race on campus. The college also will seek to provide more diverse counselors to students of color, will look to add cameras in certain residence hall common areas that will improve surveillance, and work to expand faculty diversity, Lindsay said.

Advertisement

“We understand how this action can feel threatening and scary, and we are grieved that it occurred on our campus,” Lindsay said in his message. “Racism in all its ugly forms is entirely counter to what Gordon stands for as an institution and as a Christian community.”

Student activists, who have for several months urged the administration to do more to diversify its curriculum and ensure minority students feel welcomed, said they are waiting to see action on these promises. More than 200 students participated in a 24-hour sit-in staged in the administration building earlier this week, according to the student newspaper.

Students and staff of color spoke about their struggles finding a place at Gordon, where about 17 percent of undergraduates and graduates are of color. The share of minority students has more than doubled since 2010, and the number of first-year students from foreign countries has grown from less than half a percent to about 5 percent in the past decade.

There have been improvements, including more clubs for Asian, Latino, and Black students, said Shineika Fareus, a senior and the student body president at Gordon. But the college isn’t immune from the bigotry and problems facing the country, she said.

“We will continue to protest until we see results,” Fareus said. “Christianity to me means to stand up, and stand up and seek justice.”

The racial slur on the T-shirt has shaken many students and staff because it was so blatant, said Bil Mooney-McCoy, Gordon’s director of worship, who is black.

Advertisement

Mooney-McCoy, who faced a student backlash when he became worship director in 2013 and introduced more gospel-based songs and hymns into services, said the Sunday incident is likely to highlight the need for the college to more fully address racial issues.

“It took something so obvious, and blatant that you can’t look away, that it’s mobilized people,” he said.

Deirdre Fernandes can be reached at deirdre.fernandes@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @fernandesglobe.