Time to get some fresh air: Lovely weather is coming Boston’s way

There are so many possibilities and how to choose? Do I finally paint some of those things that need touching up outside? Perhaps I prune back plants or rake a lot of leaves. Maybe I even try to start some seeds under cover and see what happens over the course of the next few months. How about some November golf, a long hike, or a kayak on the Charles river?

If you have had enough political news and just want some tranquility, turn no further than the forecast over the next week. While I might have some anxiety over the election results, I’m also having anxiety over thinking about all the things I can possibly do with a dry warm November week.

Advertisement

Whatever you choose, take advantage of this upcoming week and warm forecast.

Clear skies continued across most of Southern New England Wednesday. COD Weather

The bottom line is that high pressure is going to be in control of our weather for about a week and this is going to provide lots of sunshine and significantly warmer-than-average temperatures. The average temperature for the final week of September is around 70 degrees and that’s where it will be here for the second week of November.

The reason for the unusually mild weather is going to be the jet stream, of course. Since the jet stream divides the cold and warm air anytime the jet goes to our North we end up on the warm side and this is where New England well set for the foreseeable future.

Temperatures will average over 10 degrees above average this weekend and into next week. Tropical Tidbits

As early as Thursday temperatures are going to be in the 60s with abundant sunshine. The other part of this upcoming pattern is that nights are also going to be mild, so we will be saving on heating costs. I don’t expect any more frosty weather for at least another week.

We know this won’t last and sometime around Nov. 12 things are likely to return to a more seasonal feel, but until then, wow, enjoy this: 2020 is giving us a break.

Advertisement