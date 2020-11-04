Two people hurt in house fire on Nantucket

Two people were seriously injured in a house fire early Wednesday morning on Nantucket, fire officials said.
The two victims were taken to a hospital with serious burns following the blaze at 39 Surfside Road, the Nantucket Fire Department said in a statement.
Responders first received a report at 5:22 a.m. Wednesday of a man who had serious burns and information given to dispatchers later revealed that the burns were from an active fire at the house, the department said.
Firefighters arrived to find the house fully engulfed in flames and they worked to ensure the blaze did not spread to neighboring homes, the department said.
The four people who were in the home were evacuated, including one person who escaped through a second-story window before firefighters or police arrived, the department said.
The house was a total loss, with an estimated $950,000 in damage.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, the department said.
