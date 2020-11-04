Two people hurt in house fire on Nantucket

Two people were seriously injured in a house fire early Wednesday morning on Nantucket, fire officials said.

The two victims were taken to a hospital with serious burns following the blaze at 39 Surfside Road, the Nantucket Fire Department said in a statement.

Responders first received a report at 5:22 a.m. Wednesday of a man who had serious burns and information given to dispatchers later revealed that the burns were from an active fire at the house, the department said.