Voters waking up to a nerve wracking question: Who will be sworn in as president in January?

Anyone who fell asleep Tuesday night believing the dawn would bring clarity to the presidential election awoke to a cold and confusing morning. In Massachusetts, a state that voted overwhelmingly for Biden, the confusion was heightened by a heavy dose of angst that Trump could serve as president for another four years.

“I listened to him declare he’s won. I don’t know. I almost threw up,” said Griffin as he emerged from a Quincy Dunkin' Donuts this morning on his way to work.

It was a restless night for Quincy carpenter Mike Griffin. He went to bed with no idea whether his presidential candidate, Democrat Joe Biden, had won or lost. And when he got up a little after 2:15 a.m. to see how the vote count was coming, he saw President Trump on television, saying that he had prevailed in the hotly contested race.

“I’m feeling extremely anxious,” said Toni Ann Squillante of Somerville, a Biden supporter who works at a school. Squillante said she was most worried about middle and high school students who may have watched the nail-biting election unfold.

But local Trump supporters were also unsettled at the lack of resolution, and anxious that their candidate could be done in by irregularities in the vote counting that is likely to continue all day around the country.

“It’s kind of scary,” said Trump supporter Cheryl Stone as she emerged from the Quincy Dunkin Donuts. She fears what will happen if Biden wins — he doesn’t seem all there to her.

At 7 a.m., the path to 270 electoral votes was not clear for either candidate. Vice President Joe Biden has won 238 and Trump has 213, but six states remain in play, including the three Midwestern states that carried Trump to victory in 2016 -- Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Now, Massachusetts voters could only watch and wait to learn which candidate the rest of the country would choose.

“I guess we gotta wait,” said Paul Size, 49, a Biden supporter from Georgetown who said he was eager for change.

“It’s been four years of craziness,” said Size at the Porter T station in Cambridge. “Not that [Biden] might not be a little crazy, too,” he added with a laugh.

Christian Flannery of Somerville said he was shocked that his candidate, Biden, had not scored a clear victory. Now, he feared the nation may be facing an extended period of uncertainty over who will be the leader.

“I think it’s probably going to last for at least another half a week or so — lots of court battles, lots of fighting it out," said Flannery as he left a Cambridge Dunkin' Donuts with his morning coffee. "Both parties are probably going to be full force,” he said.

Scott Simonelli, a Trump supporter in a Patriots facemask, said he had been up all night watching the election returns with the intensity of a fan at a football game. But, by morning, he said his good cheer was waning as continuing vote counts showed Biden gaining on Trump in several states.

“I went to bed optimistic, but this morning, not that much,” said Simonelli, a construction worker getting his coffee at the Quincy Dunkin Donuts.

Even before the morning commuter crush, voters were registering their anxieties in the wee hours on twitter. One Biden supporter put it bluntly:

“I can’t sleep. I had dreams of Biden losing everything and it was honestly too much. Woke up and my dreams weren’t far off. I can’t believe that so many people are fine with a President like Trump. That blows my mind.” — https://twitter.com/Sakiera_Hudson/status/1323892892398735360

Trump supporters were adamant, too, accusing the Democrats of rigging the election to deprive the president of a victory:

“Democrat cheaters are the worst. They stopped counting in states where Trump was pulling away and winning big. Let’s arrest these scumbags and Satanists. Fire state incompetent election officials and replace them with federal election officials to finish the count.” -- https://twitter.com/Glenn05315404/status/1323897825999179777

But some in the early morning commuter crowd were trying to keep the uncertainty around the vote in perspective. Trump supporter Paul Foley in Quincy said it was terrible that the nation doesn’t know yet who will lead it for the next four years. But he said he didn’t plan to follow the vote-counting too closely during the day.

His plan? “Just put the trash out,” he said.









