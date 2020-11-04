What we know and don’t know about Tuesday’s election results in Rhode Island

Happy Wednesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I can assure you that Election Night pizza does NOT taste better in the morning. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 34,543 confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, after adding 344 new cases. The most recent overall daily test-positive rate was 3.7 percent, and the first-time positive rate was 12.2 percent. The state announced two more deaths, bringing the total to 1,212. There were 177 people in the hospital.

Good morning, sleepy heads. Let’s take this from the top: As of 7 a.m., we still do not know who has won the presidency as we await final vote tallies in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Nevada, and Georgia.

Those of us whose televisions were glued to CNN late Tuesday and early Wednesday heard URI graduate John King finally call Rhode Island for Joe Biden after 1 a.m., explaining, “but that’s the year we’re having.”

Indeed.

The slower-than-expected early vote count has left A LOT still up in the air about Rhode Island’s results, but here’s what we know so far.

The definites

In addition to Biden, US Senator Jack Reed and US Representatives James Langevin and David Cicilline have been reelected. None of these races were particularly close, but the delayed count of early votes had Langevin facing a tougher battle with Republican Robert Lancia than he expected. We also know Central Falls has elected City Council President Maria Rivera as its first female mayor.

The state’s name appears to have changed

We’re still waiting for final results, but all signs show the early and mail votes overwhelmingly in favor of removing “Providence Plantations” from Rhode Island’s official name — a big change from the in-person results counted earlier in the night. My colleague Ed Fitzpatrick has an excellent recap here.

Speaker Mattiello has likely lost

The Democrats in House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello’s camp are still waiting on some early vote numbers, but all signs suggest Republican Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung has unseated him in District 15 in Cranston. She won the day-of vote by a huge margin and then ran only slightly behind Mattiello on mail ballots. The early vote could pull Mattiello closer, but the lead appears to be insurmountable.

Who’s the next speaker?

While state lawmakers wait for the final results of Mattiello’s race, it appears House Majority Leader Joseph Shekarchi, a Warwick Democrat, has the inside track on becoming the next speaker. We know that state Representative Liana Cassar has said she will run for the top job, too.

Two big mayoral races

Let’s start with the upset of the night: Independent Frank Picozzi holds a commanding lead over Warwick Mayor Joseph Solomon, and it appears unlikely that Solomon will improve much today. The Picozzi camp is privately declaring victory. The Cranston mayoral race between Republican Ken Hopkins and Democrat Maria Bucci is still too close to call because we’re waiting for early vote numbers. Hopkins won on the machines Tuesday and Bucci closed the gap a bit with mail ballots. The rest of the early vote should be announced Wednesday morning.

⚓ No matter what happens in today’s election, both the Rhode Island House and Senate are going to have women running for the top leadership posts in each chamber. Ed Fitzpatrick talked to the candidates. Read more.

⚓The volatility of the presidential campaign had local and state authorities preparing for trouble at the polling precincts and, possibly, in the streets. But, even as some boarded up their businesses and prepared for unrest, and the National Guard waited on standby, Election Day in Rhode Island was peaceful and largely went on without any problems, Amanda Milkovits reports. Read more.

⚓ Rhode Island shattered its all-time voter turnout record in Tuesday’s election, but the state’s glacial pace of counting early votes left the outcome of key races in multiple communities uncertain when the clock hit midnight Wednesday. Read more.

⚓ Voters in a slice of Cranston upended the status quo in Rhode Island politics on Tuesday, giving Republican challenger Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung a large lead over Democratic House Speaker Nicholas A. Mattiello. Read more .

⚓ POTUS: Even with a mountain of ballots left to tally in crucial states, President Trump falsely and prematurely claimed victory over Democrat Joe Biden early Wednesday, urged an end to the counting of ballots cast on and before Election Day, and vowed to take his battle to the Supreme Court. Read more.

⚓ Politics: Massachusetts voters rejected a transformative measure to implement ranked-choice voting, dealing a blow to a movement that had drawn millions of dollars in out-of-state support and the backing of Massachusetts' leading Democrats in the hopes of reshaping the state’s election system. Read more.

⚓ Opinion: The Globe’s editorial board writes that it was too soon to call a winner in the presidential election Tuesday. States need time to tally the massive surge of mail-in ballots, and voters should demand nothing less. Read more.

⚓ Senate: Just like the presidency, it’s too soon to say which party is going to control the US Senate. Read more.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

⚓For those eagerly awaiting Rhode Map contest results, we should be ready to announce to winners on Friday (pending the presidential election).

⚓ Governor Gina Raimondo is NOT having her coronavirus press conference today. It is scheduled for Thursday.

⚓ The counting continues, both locally and across the country. We’ll have updates throughout the day.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com.