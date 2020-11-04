With votes still to count, Mattiello concedes in House District 15 race

The loss caps a fast rise and fall in politics for Mattiello, who was elected in 2006, rose to House majority leader four years later, and became speaker by 2014. A conservative Democrat, Mattiello won praise from the business community for improving the state’s standing in various national tax rankings, but his staff and some of his closest supporters in the House were mired in scandal throughout his tenure.

CRANSTON - House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello has conceded the election to Republican challenger Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung in House District 15, acknowledging that he has little chance to makeup ground in the race even as thousands of votes in Cranston are still uncounted.

Mattiello had survived tough races in District 15 in 2016 and 2018, but Fenton-Fung, the wife of popular Cranston Mayor Allan Fung, emerged as a fresh face at a time when voters were seeking a change.

“First, a sincere thank you to the residents of District 15 who have allowed me to serve as their representative for the last 14 years,” Mattiello said in a prepared statement. “To say it was an honor would be an understatement. While I wish last night’s outcome had been different, it in no way diminishes the privilege of serving in the House for so long. It’s been a good run.”

Fenton-Fung led by more than 1,000 voters with early voting numbers still coming in, but Mattiello’s top aides privately acknowledged they weren’t going to catch up early Wednesday morning when mail-in ballot vote outcome was closer than expected. With a large lead thanks to the day-of vote, it was clear that Fenton-Fung would win the race.

Mattiello exits the House before he was able to accomplish his top goal: fully eliminating Rhode Island’s car tax. But Governor Gina Raimondo and Democratic leaders in both the House and Senate have not signaled a change in priorities.

The concession paves the way for a race for a new House speaker, although Majority Leader Joseph Shekarchi, of Warwick, appears to be the heavy favorite to ascend to the top job. An official vote can’t occur until January, but Shekarchi will likely call a caucus to secure the support this week.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.