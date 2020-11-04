American politics is a damn mess right now

The election seemed to go off without a hitch. There is no proof of some successful, widescale foreign or domestic disinformation campaign tricking voters. There is no proof of widescale voter fraud. And despite the fact most states had to establish and implement totally new ways of voting this year, secretaries of state, county and town clerks, and the honorable Election Day volunteers all appeared to plant the landing. Oh, and they did it amid a global pandemic that had the nation’s highest COVID-19 case counts coming on a day this very week.

A record number of Americans voted in the 2020 election. It was the highest raw number ever and the highest percentage of registered voters since 1908.

Sure, we have to wait a few days to figure out exactly who will be the next president. But we’re not arguing about hanging chads and butterfly ballots.

That is the process of electioneering. But elections are supposed to be about more than just ballots cast. They are a chance for the American people to decide what is on the agenda, weigh in on where they stand, and tell people in power what they are thinking. When it comes to those foundational ideas, American politics, this week anyway, appears to be a damn mess.

Let’s start at the top.

The presidency is a mess

There is President Trump, himself. Four of his first seven tweets after the polls closed on the east coast, were flagged by Twitter for containing disputed information that might be misleading as he suggested Democrats could steal the election or that he won it already. There is also his election night party, which was held at the White House — the one that belongs to the American people not the president —setting a precedent for further evaporating the rules between political and official use of taxpayer resources.

And then there is former vice president Joe Biden. Biden already has more votes for president than anyone in American history, but if he wins the Electoral College, he will have no mandate. First, the election was never about him, it was always about Trump. Second, it’s possible that Biden will win the Electoral College with exactly 270 votes, which isn’t a resounding victory. (It’s literally the minimum needed.)

When John F. Kennedy won the presidency in 1960, it was on a call for a new generation of Americans. When Jimmy Carter won in 1976, Americans picked someone they saw as a religious, competent outsider after Watergate. When Ronald Reagan beat Carter, it was to restore optimism as America faced a crisis of malaise. In 1988, Americans hoped George H.W. Bush would represent a third term for Reagan. When Bill Clinton won in 1992, voters wanted to restore the economy; same in 2008 with Barack Obama who also promised change. Voting for Trump was a vote to “blow up the system.”

In 2020, Biden’s core message was “I am not that.”

Yes, he talked about restoring the soul of America, but the big storyline from him was: Not Trump.

The Republican Party is a mess.

Trump has already given the Republican Party an identity crisis. What was once a party defined by Reagan’s three-legged ideological stool of fiscal conservatism, social conservatism, and a strong national defense evolved into a party defined by one reality TV show host’s personality: Trump.

Win or lose, the Republican Party was always going to have to grapple with what it would become. One day Trump would be off the stage, and the party had something of a demographic challenge, a GOP of rural whites in a nation becoming even more urban and diverse.

In fact, the Republican Party appeared to be ready for a quick reset had Trump lost badly. It would be messy, but at least everyone knew what fight was all about: the future of the party. But Trumpism didn’t lose badly.

And now everyone in the Republican Party is looking around trying to figure out what they are supposed to be doing right now. The party base still very much likes Trump and there is now significantly less of a reason to discuss dumping Trumpism. Oh, and instead just letting the 2024 Republican presidential primary sort all of this out, if Trump loses in 2020, he could just toy with running again.

The Democratic Party is a mess.

Instead of the Republicans waking up Wednesday morning facing a reckoning, it’s the Democrats that have some soul searching to do. Democrats had a theory about this election and they executed on that theory nearly perfectly. The problem? The theory was flawed.

Democrats picked a moderate white guy to be their nominee because they thought he was the most electable. They then recruited their top picks to run in Senate races from Maine to Iowa to Montana to South Carolina to Texas to Kentucky and Kansas. All of them were among the best-funded Senate class of candidates ever. All lost. (Democrats’ only pickups looked to be in Colorado and Arizona, not enough to win back control of the Senate.)

Democrats not only didn’t win the Senate, but they lost seats in the House. There is now talk of a revolt against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that could be her most serious challenge yet.

Democrats need to figure out who they are and if they have the right message. Exit polls found voters were more diverse, more female, more pro-keeping Roe v. Wade, and broadly see climate change as a major issue. And Democrats still looked on track to only barely win the White House.

Capitol Hill is a mess

If you thought Congress in 2020 was the height of dysfunction, just wait until you see your federal representatives in 2021. Not only will there likely be a Democratic House and Republican Senate stuck in partisan gridlock but there are bigger divisions inside each party’s caucus. One exception: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s members.

Moderate Democrats are talking about challenging House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Among House Republicans, there’s tension between the conservative Freedom Caucus and more moderate members, a potential fight brewing between Representative Liz Cheney and Republican leader Kevin McCarthy. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer will have to answer to his own Democratic caucus for why they didn’t have a better night — and watch his back against an expected primary challenge from the left in 2022.

With so much tension, it’s an understatement to say we are not set up for two years of bipartisan compromise.

Polling is a mess

The way politicians, political operatives, and the press understand what is happening in America politically is mostly through polling. The polling in 2020 may be the worst it has ever been. In Maine, Collins never led a single poll and, at best, garnered 43 percent support. In the poll that mattered though, voters gave her 51 percent, according to unofficial results. There were plenty of other Senate races where surveys were equally off the mark.

Yes, nationally, the presidential race was technically within the margin of error, but that was not the picture surveys painted at the state-by-state level.

One thing polls did get right: Most Americans do think the country is, well, a mess.

James Pindell