Biden breaks Obama’s popular vote record

According to vote totals listed by the Associated Press, former vice president Joe Biden now has received more votes than Barack Obama did in 2008, breaking the record for most votes ever received by a US presidential candidate.
As of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Biden has received 69,544,968 votes across the country. Obama ended the 2008 election with 69,498,516.
Meanwhile, President Trump has 67,120,277 votes as of Wednesday morning, surpassing the 62,984,828 votes he got when he captured the presidency in 2016.
Peter Bailey-Wells can be reached at peter.bailey-wells@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @pbaileywells.