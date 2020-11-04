Confusion and conflict stir online as Trump claims victory, questions states’ efforts to count ballots

Whether the furious talk would prove to be anything more than chatter remained to be seen. But it was clear Trump’s and his allies' use of Facebook, Twitter, and text messages to press their unsupported claims that the continued ballot counting was evidence of fraud resonated among fringe actors on the Web — even though they contained no overt calls for action.

As most news organizations urged caution and patience, social media swelled with agitation, conflict, and, in some cases, outright fury in response to the president’s assertions — a scenario that law enforcement officials and digital threat analysts had warned about for months.

President Trump throughout Wednesday repeated false declarations of victory even as numerous swing states were still counting ballots, causing widespread confusion online and sparking bellicose talk on far-right forums and on mainstream platforms such as Twitter.

Advertisement

Neo-Nazis and white supremacists were among those who celebrated his messages as an invitation to conflict. On the messaging app Telegram, one anonymous poster shared an image of three rifles and a handgun, along with the words, ''I’m ready.'' Another poster wrote, ''Get the guns and the amor [sic] ready.''

''What is most alarming is the extent to which the disinformation about ‘stolen elections’ is being promoted alongside a call to arms,'' said Rita Katz, executive director of SITE Intelligence Group, which tracks online extremism.

The tweets and other social media posts by Trump and his allies drew widespread rebukes and disciplinary action from the main social media companies, including Twitter, which quickly labeled some of the comments as misleading. But some of the attempts by Trump and other prominent Republicans to discredit the electoral process still managed to go viral, reflecting the daunting task facing technology companies and election officials alike to keep a fractured nation calm, preserve democratic norms, and ensure an orderly, safe end to one of the most contentious races in history.

Advertisement

''WHAT IS THIS ALL ABOUT?'' Trump tweeted Wednesday morning, sharing another user’s concern about a steady uptick in votes for Biden in the crucial battleground state of Michigan.

Twitter labeled the retweet as misleading, even as Trump’s comment attracted more than 26,000 shares on the platform. Trump later turned to his campaign’s storehouse of voters' phone numbers, blasting out a text message urging them to donate so that Trump’s election campaign could ''FIGHT BACK.''

''Pres Trump & VP Pence: It’s so urgent we BOTH texted you. Dems & the Fake News want to STEAL this Election! 1000%-MATCH to FIGHT BACK! Act NOW,'' read the text, a copy of which was shared by RoboKiller, a call-and-text blocking app.

Far-right influencers lined up behind Trump, praising him for going ''on offense'' and lashing out at social networking services for applying labels to his posts that noted that the count was still ongoing. Some of the president’s most avid supporters falsely suggested that the slow uptick in votes for Democratic candidate Joe Biden reflected evidence of fraud.

''This is a statistical impossibility - LOL. Time to open an investigation,'' tweeted Candace Owens, a former communications director for the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA. ''Democrats are trying to cheat. There is no denying that now.''

There were notable exceptions, however. Ben Shapiro, a conservative pundit with a vast online following, wrote in a tweet shortly after the president’s remarks from the White House, ''No, Trump has not already won the election, and it is deeply irresponsible for him to say he has.''

Advertisement

On Twitter, where unverified allegations that Democrats were trying usurp the vote surged under the hashtag #stopthesteal throughout Election Day, the tone sharpened after Trump went before cameras at the White House shortly before 2:30 a.m. to assert that ''We did win this election.'' He said that he would appeal to the Supreme Court to halt the counting of ballots in numerous states, though he did not say on what grounds he would make the appeal.

The information vacuum exploited by Trump was at least partly the result of the refusal by Republican-controlled state legislatures in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan to make substantial changes to rules about when mail-in ballots can be processed. Numerous states modified their guidelines to authorize the earlier handling of these ballots, but the three critical battlegrounds did not, with Michigan allowing just an extra day.

Efforts by technology giants to slow the spread of the baseless allegations were hampered by their endorsement from prominent users, including a congresswoman-elect, Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has expressed support for the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory. Neither Facebook nor Twitter had labeled or fact-checked her posts on those platforms amplifying the conspiratorial #stopthesteal narrative.

A report from SITE Intelligence Group reported a Twitter account saying, ''Trump won [and] any attempts to alter the outcome should be treated as acts of treason.''

The monitoring group found a different user on Twitter taking a more belligerent tone, ''And so the boogaloo begins'' — a reference to a far-right movement that contends the United States will soon descend into civil war. The movement, which is virulently antigovernment, has fueled numerous cases of real world violence, including the fatal shooting of a security guard at a federal court in Oakland, Calif., in May.

Advertisement

A neo-Nazi group on Telegram, a messaging app with little moderation, predicted ''actual civil war'' could be weeks away, according to SITE.

On TheDonald, a pro-Trump message board previously banned from Reddit, roughly 6,000 accounts boosted an early-morning thread saying ''they are trying to STEAL the election. We will never let them do it.''

Dozens of users called for ''war.'' ''Lock and load,'' one responded; ''I’m ready,'' another said. One account, named ''America1stAndOnly,'' said they were ''standing by and keeping my rifle by my side.''

Long before the polls closed, researchers tracking disinformation on social media had grown alarmed about the prospect of calls for violence in the case of a close, hotly contested election whose results were not immediately known. Numerous analysts and state officials had warned of the potential for late shifts toward the Democrats, who disproportionately voted through mail ballots, which in several states were counted later than others.

Misleading images showing piles of bricks, for example, were used on Tuesday to bolster claims that left-wing activists were preparing for dangerous street brawls. University of Washington professor Kate Starbird, in a Zoom call with reporters for a disinformation research consortium, warned of the risk that social media posts might amount to ''a match thrown into a pile of dry leaves.''

Advertisement

But while anger played out in isolated and predictably partisan corners of the Internet, fears of widespread Election Day unrest ultimately did not unfold.

Facebook and Twitter, enforcing new policies governing premature claims of victory, applied labels to the president’s Wednesday morning posts accusing Democrats of ''trying to STEAL the Election.''

A Trump tweet claiming victory was quickly hidden with a warning by the company. Facebook appended a notice advising, ''Final results may be different from initial vote counts, as ballot counting will continue for days or weeks.''