‘Count every vote’ rallies planned for Boston today

Thousands plan to rally today in Boston and around the country, urging officials to “count every vote” before determining the outcome of the election — a direct rebuke to President Trump’s false claims of victory Tuesday night before millions of battleground votes had been counted.

3:30 p.m. Boston Common: The ACLU of Massachusetts, the NAACP Boston branch, and the Indivisible Mass Coalition said they expect around 3,000 people to convene on the Boston Common this afternoon to urge officials to count all the votes. The event is part of the “Protect the Results” coalition, a nationwide group that planned hundreds of rallies around the country for the day after the election.

6 p.m. Nubian Square: A number of groups, including the youth-led Sunrise Movement and the Democratic Socialists of America, say they will rally this evening to “defend democracy." About 1,000 people said they were interested or attending on Facebook. “We can’t let Trump steal this election! Nobody should be declared winner until every vote is counted!” the Facebook event read. “All out tonight to defend democracy.”

Some businesses on Newbury Street and in Downtown Crossing were boarded up over the weekend, preparing for potential unrest after the election. Governor Charlie Baker activated the National Guard on Monday, with as many as 1,000 Guardsmen available to help “maintain public safety or protect opportunities to exercise First Amendment rights during large scale events,” Baker said.













Zoe Greenberg can be reached at zoe.greenberg@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @zoegberg.