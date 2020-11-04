‘Deeply irresponsible’: President Trump’s false claim that he ‘already won’ the election draws blowback

“We’ll be going to the US Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop,” Trump said.

Neither candidate had reached the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win by early Wednesday, yet that didn’t stop Trump from claiming victory in multiple crucial states and vowing to take the battle to the Supreme Court.

In an early Wednesday address from the White House, President Trump falsely and prematurely claimed he “already won” the election, even as votes in key battleground states had not yet been counted, drawing swift push back.

Trump’s comments prompted reactions from news analysts and Democratic challenger Joe Biden’s campaign.

“The president’s statement tonight about trying to shut down the counting of duly cast ballots was outrageous, unprecedented, and incorrect,” Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said in a statement.

“If the president makes good on his threat to go to court to try to prevent the proper tabulation of votes, we have legal teams standing by ready to deploy to resist that effort. And they will prevail,” the statement continued.

His comments also drew push back from Ben Shapiro, a conservative commentator, who called the president’s statement “deeply irresponsible.”

Tom Wolf, Democratic governor of Pennsylvania — a crucial state that had not been called for Trump or Biden by Wednesday morning as mail-in ballots continued to be counted — vowed that the state would “count every vote.”

Shortly after Trump’s early morning address, the Associated Press, on which many news organizations rely to call races, clarified that it had not yet named a winner of the presidential race.

“[Trump’s] assertion of victory does not match the results and information currently available to the AP. … Trump or Biden would need 270 electoral votes to win. Several key states are too early to call, including Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Michigan,” the AP said.

Trump and his campaign could not go straight to the Supreme Court with a claim of fraud. They could allege problems with how votes are counted in individual states, but the legal fight would have to start in a state or lower federal court.

Edward Foley, an election law professor at Ohio State University, wrote on Twitter: “SCOTUS would be involved only if there were votes of questionable validity that would make a difference, which might not be the case. The rule of law will determine the official winner of the popular vote in each state. Let the rule of law work.”

Television anchors covering Election Night also refuted Trump.

“This is an extremely flammable situation and the president just threw a match into it,” Fox News Channel’s Chris Wallace said.

NBC did not wait for Trump to finish speaking and interrupted his address to note his false claims.

“We’ve got to dip in here because there have been several statements that are just frankly not true,” anchor Savannah Guthrie said

And Rick Santorum, a Republican CNN commentator, said: “I was very distressed by what I just heard the president say.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.