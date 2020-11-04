Donna Shalala, Clinton Cabinet member, is upset in House reelection bid

The loss came as Democrats struggled with South Florida’s large Hispanic population, a group seen as pivotal to the fortunes of President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden in their quest for the state of Florida and its 29 Electoral College votes. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, a Democrat in a nearby district, was also defeated, and Biden was falling short of Hillary Clinton’s margins in Miami-Dade in 2016.

In a rematch of their 2018 House race, Salazar, a former television journalist, will represent Florida’s 27th Congressional District, which includes Miami and surrounding communities in Miami-Dade County.

Rep. Donna E. Shalala, a Democrat who served as President Bill Clinton’s health secretary, narrowly lost her Florida seat to the Republican candidate, Maria Elvira Salazar, on Tuesday, becoming one of the more notable Democratic casualties in the House.

Two years ago, Shalala, 79, had defeated Salazar by 6 percentage points to fill the open seat of Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, a Republican who had served in the House for 30 years.

Few first-term members of the House arrive on Capitol Hill with the kind of name recognition and credentials possessed by Shalala, whom Bill Clinton nominated to be secretary of health and human services in 1993. From 2001 to 2015, Shalala served as the president of the University of Miami.

In April, Speaker Nancy Pelosi appointed Shalala to a commission overseeing the administration of a $2 trillion economic relief program in response to the pandemic. Shalala’s extensive stock holdings in companies affected by the pandemic quickly became the subject of scrutiny.

At the time, Shalala had said she had sold a number of the stocks in question since she had been elected to Congress, but then faced criticism for not disclosing more than 500 transactions as required by law. She paid a $1,200 fine to the House Ethics Committee in April, The Miami Herald reported. In September, Shalala was cited for failing to disclose two more stock sales.

Salazar accused Shalala of profiting off stock sales during the pandemic in an attack ad, without offering evidence to support her claim.

