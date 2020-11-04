Five scenarios that could get Biden or Trump to 270 electoral votes

The vote counting continued Wednesday morning in this historic election, and the race between President Trump and former vice president Joe Biden is down to the wire. While the election is still a toss-up, paths to victory are emerging for each candidate, particularly in three key states: Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. One of the candidates will ultimately win at least two of these three states, and that will likely seal a White House victory.

Here are a few ways Trump or Biden can win the presidency, with maps detailing how it would work. Of course, if either candidate sweeps the remaining states, he wins.

Scenario 1: Biden wins without Pennsylvania: Biden is currently ahead in Wisconsin, Nevada, and Michigan, according to the Associated Press. If Biden wins those states, he will secure the 270 Electoral College votes necessary to win the presidency even without a victory in delegate-rich Pennsylvania.

Scenario 2: Trump wins with Pennsylvania and either Wisconsin or Michigan: As of 10 a.m., Trump was ahead in North Carolina, Georgia, and Pennsylvania. If he wins those states and either Wisconsin or Michigan, he has the election.

Scenario 3: Biden wins with Pennsylvania: If Biden is able to carry Pennsylvania, securing those 20 electoral votes, then he only needs 12 more votes to win. This could come via a combination of Nevada and Wisconsin, or one of the following: North Carolina, Georgia, or Michigan.

Scenario 4: Trump wins without Pennsylvania: If Trump wins the two southern states where he’s currently ahead — North Carolina and Georgia — then he could reach exactly 270 electoral votes with both Michigan and Wisconsin

Scenario 5: Biden flips the Southern states: There is a path, albeit unlikely, to victory for Biden even if he loses all three of the remaining Rust Belt states. If he could flip both Georgia and North Carolina, and nail down Nevada — where he’s ahead now — he could secure the 270 votes needed for a victory.

