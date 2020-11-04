Fox News made a big call in Arizona, buoying Biden and angering Trump

“Arnon, we’re getting a lot of incoming here, and we need you to answer some questions,” the network’s chief political anchor, Bret Baier, said pointedly.

It was just after 12:30 a.m. on election night, and Fox News was under fire.

Roughly an hour earlier, Mishkin’s decision desk team at Fox News had made a bold call that instantly changed the tenor of the night: Arizona had gone to Joe Biden. The projection buoyed supporters of the Democratic candidate and sent President Donald Trump’s aides into conniptions.

Even Trump himself took a whack, referring dismissively to Mishkin during an early morning appearance Wednesday at the White House as “the gentleman that called it.”

“It” was Arizona, a state that Trump won in 2016 but that Fox News now said had fallen into Biden’s column, just as Democrats were ruing a lackluster showing in Florida.

Trump campaign officials said they were taken aback by the Fox News projection: Jason Miller, the campaign’s chief strategist, claimed on Twitter that more than 1 million votes were outstanding in Arizona, and he baselessly accused the network of “trying to invalidate their votes.” John Roberts, the network’s chief White House correspondent, said the campaign was “livid.” A false rumor circulated online that Fox News had retracted its call.

Cue Mishkin, a management and polling consultant who has helmed Fox News’ decision desk since 2008. Far from caving to the pressure from Trump’s aides, he held firm, saying the campaign’s insistence that it could secure a win in the state was, simply, wrong.

“That’s not true,” Mishkin told the Fox News anchor team. “I’m sorry, the president is not going to be able to take over and win enough votes.” He added, “We’re not wrong in this particular case.”

This was a night when other networks were playing things cautiously. CNN, for instance, did not project Biden’s victory in Virginia until several hours after The Associated Press had already called it.

It was not the first time that Fox News’s projections had thrown an unlikely lifeline to Democrats who thought their side was headed toward early defeat.

In the 2018 midterms, early results from Florida suggested that an anticipated “blue wave” might have been over before it began. That year, Van Jones on CNN called the early results “heartbreaking,” and George Stephanopoulos mused on ABC that Democrats were having a “disappointing night.”

But Mishkin’s team abruptly called the House for the Democrats roughly an hour before other major news outlets did so. (Some Democrats were so shocked that Fox News had made a call in their favor that they speculated about a conspiracy.)

In 2012, Mishkin made another election night cameo, telling viewers why he had projected a win in Ohio for Barack Obama despite the doubts of a star Fox News analyst, Karl Rove. (Obama ultimately won the state.) It might not have been a household-name-making moment — a subsequent summary of the telecast by The Atlantic described Mishkin merely as “Nerd 1” — but it underscored his behind-the-scenes importance at a network whose polling operation has won the respect of rivals.

On Wednesday, Mishkin once again faced skepticism from conservative colleagues. Pundit Katie Pavlich, an Arizonan, told viewers she was doubtful that her home state had gone for Biden, and host Tucker Carlson told viewers that Trump officials were skeptical about a Biden win in the state.

At 2:51 a.m. Eastern — about 3 1/2 hours after Fox News had made its call — The Associated Press made its own projection in Arizona: Biden would win.

As Baier wrapped up his Wednesday interview with Mishkin, before The AP’s call, he had a couple of follow-ups for his colleague. Was he “100%” sure?

“Yes,” Mishkin replied.

“All this pushback, you’re going to say we made the right call when we made it?” Baier pressed.

“We made the correct call,” Mishkin replied, “and that’s why we made the correct call when we made it.” He added, a bit sheepishly, “I’m sorry.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.