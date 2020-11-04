Here are the legal actions the Trump campaign has taken so far — and what they are alleging

Here’s a look at the actions taken by the Trump campaign, and what they are alleging:

Races in both Michigan and Wisconsin were called for Biden on Wednesday, while the final count in both Georgia and Pennsylvania has yet to be declared.

With President Trump facing a narrow path to victory, his campaign filed lawsuits in three key battleground states on Wednesday — Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Georgia — while also requesting a recount in Wisconsin. As his Democratic rival, former vice president Joe Biden, made major electoral gains throughout the day, the president’s legal challenges demonstrated his intention to contest the results.

Michigan

President Trump’s campaign has accused a Michigan election official of failing to ensure that challengers and bipartisan observers watch the processing of absentee ballots.

Earlier in the day, his campaign said it had filed a lawsuit trying to halt the vote count in battleground Michigan.

The president’s campaign manager, Bill Stepien, said in a statement Wednesday that the campaign “has not been provided with meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process, as guaranteed by Michigan law.”

Stepien said a suit was filed in the Michigan Court of Claims “to halt counting until meaningful access has been granted.”

The lawsuit sought to stop the vote count, which was mostly centered in Detroit. There was no immediate response from a Court of Claims judge.

“Michigan’s elections have been conducted transparently, with access provided for both political parties and the public, and using a robust system of checks and balances to ensure that all ballots are counted fairly and accurately,” said Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel.

More than 3 million absentee ballots were cast in Michigan in the first major election since a new law made them available to any voter. But local election clerks couldn’t start counting them until after polls closed Tuesday.

Wisconsin

Joe Biden defeated President Trump in battleground Wisconsin, thereby securing the state’s 10 electoral votes and reclaiming a key part of the blue wall that slipped away from Democrats four years ago.

The race in Wisconsin was called for Biden by the Associated Press after election officials in the state said all outstanding ballots had been counted, save for a few hundred in one township, and an expected small number of provisional ballots.

In response, the Trump campaign requested a recount in the state the president won in 2016 by fewer than 23,000 votes. Prior to that, Wisconsin hadn’t gone to a Republican since Ronald Reagan in 1984.

Statewide recounts in Wisconsin have historically changed the vote tally by only a few hundred votes.

Pennsylvania

President Trump’s campaign said it’s suing to temporarily stop the vote count in Pennsylvania, claiming a lack of “transparency.”

Justin Clark, Trump’s deputy campaign manager, said in a statement Wednesday that the campaign is “suing to stop Democrat election officials from hiding the ballot counting and processing from our Republican poll observers.” He said the campaign wants “to temporarily halt counting until there is meaningful transparency and Republicans can ensure all counting is done above board and by the law.”

Clark also said the campaign would seek to intervene in an ongoing Supreme Court case involving the deadline for receiving mail-in ballots.

There have been no reports by law enforcement of fraud or any type of ballot concerns out of Pennsylvania. The state had 3.1 million ballots mailed out that take time to count, and an order allows them to be counted up until Friday if they are postmarked by Nov. 3.

Georgia

President Trump’s campaign and the Georgia Republican Party filed a lawsuit against the Chatham County Board of Elections asking a judge to order the county to secure and account for ballots received after 7 p.m. on Election Day.

State party Chairman David Shafer said in a statement Wednesday night that they planned to sue in a dozen counties.

The lawsuit alleges that a Republican observer watched a poll worker take unprocessed absentee ballots from a back room and mix them into processed absentee ballots waiting to be tabulated.

“I have authorized lawyers for the Georgia Republican Party to file an emergency petition against the Chatham County Board of Elections to enforce election laws and prevent the unlawful counting of absentee ballots received after the election,” Shafer wrote on Twitter.

In Georgia, ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day in order to count. Chatham County contains Savannah and leans Democratic.

