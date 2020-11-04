Here’s where things stand on ballot counting in key swing states

But what are the counting rules in each of these states? And how exactly will counting ballots work going into Wednesday morning? Here’s what we know so far.

Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada, and Alaska are yet to be decided, as absentee and mail-in ballots were still being counted into Wednesday morning. And among those states, the results in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, all formerly part of Democrats' “blue wall," could potentially be the deciding factor of the election.

The presidential election has come down to a handful of states that are still counting votes in a tight race between President Trump and former vice president Joe Biden.

Advertisement

Pennsylvania

State law in Pennsylvania prohibited any counting of absentee ballots until Tuesday morning, and a handful of counties said they would not begin the process until Wednesday.

But late Tuesday night there was already some indication that counting the votes could take a while. The GOP filed a lawsuit statewide alleging that Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar broke state law by advising county officials on Monday to help mail voters resolve errors detected during an initial check of their ballots.

Republicans alleged that county officials should not have started checking mail ballots until Election Day.

Boockvar said Tuesday night she “completely disputes” the allegation her office had broken the law, and was prepared to fight in court.

More than one million ballots absentee ballots are left to be counted in Pennsylvania, they could be critical in a closely contested race.

Trump has taken aim at the state’s decision to allow absentee ballots postmarked by Tuesday, but received after Tuesday, to be counted.

Legal fights and a potentially protracted count loomed as of Wednesday morning.

Michigan

Like Pennsylvania, state law in Michigan prevents absentee ballot counting ahead of Election Day, but allowed local clerks a limited window to process mail ballots for a designated period of time.

Advertisement

The law said election clerks whose jurisdiction contains at least 25,000 people to start processing, but not counting, mail ballots for 10 hours on Nov. 2 — the day before Election Day.

Still, state officials warned ahead of Election Day that it would take longer. On Tuesday night Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said the state could “potentially see a full result of every tabulation out of Michigan in the next 24 hours."

In Detroit, where 120,000 absentee ballots had already been counted late Tuesday, underscored that the state is on track to be done counting results sooner than expected, according to Benson.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin also has laws preventing the counting or processing of absentee ballots ahead of Election Day. Processing began for this battleground state when the polls opened Tuesday at 7 a.m.

According to Wisconsin Public Radio, poll workers have until 4 p.m. Wednesday to meet the deadline for counting non-provisional ballots.

North Carolina

Five weeks before Election Day, North Carolina county election boards began meeting weekly to analyze absentee ballots to ensure they’re valid. The ballots were then processed into the ballot computer and the vote is counted and the data is stored, but it is not tabulated for winners and losers until Election Night. However, absentee ballots that arrive postmarked by Election Day that arrive as late as Nov. 12 can still be counted, so counting of those ballots is ongoing.

Advertisement

Georgia

In Georgia, processing ballots can start 15 days before Election Day, but cannot be counted until the polls close at 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Tuesday night, several major counties reported backups and sent workers home rather than finishing counting overnight.

At around 10:30 p.m., Fulton County, which includes Atlanta, had counted all in-person votes and stopped counting mail-in ballots for the evening. Officials planned to resume at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

As of Tuesday night, Fulton County still had an estimated 48,118 absentee ballots to count, which doesn’t include ballots received by mail Tuesday, according to CNN. In neighboring DeKalb County, election officilas will count about 79,000 absentee ballots by mail starting at 11 a.m., the network reported.

Georgia ran into other issues too, as a pipe burst early Tuesday morning in a processing room for all absentee ballots (none were damaged), and a suspected problem with a voting tabulation software was suspected in Gwinnett County.

Nevada

Ballots in Nevada can undergo processing ahead of Election Day, and counting started on October 19, according to CNBC.

On Tuesday, the counting of mail-in votes in populous Clark County stopped overnight and was slated to resume Wednesday at 11 a.m. Nevada elections officials said they would release the next batch of results on Thursday morning.

The Nevada Supreme Court recently rejected a bid by President Trump’s campaign to block the tallying of votes in Clark County. The suit argued that its poll watchers were being sidelined at ballot-counting sites and that an automated process the county is using to process ballots is unreliable.

Advertisement

Nevada’s highest court said the campaign’s case was too weak to justify an immediate blocking of the order.





























Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follower her on Twitter @brittbowker.