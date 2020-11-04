How Trump could request a recount, and other legal challenges brewing in pivotal states

“My thinking is pretty much the same as it was two days ago,” said Akil Reed Amar, a professor of constitutional law at Yale University. “The contest would need to be freakishly close in a pivotal state — meaning a state that puts a candidate above 270 — for a lawsuit to make it to the Supreme Court. Even then, Bush v. Gore has not aged well.”

For weeks now, election law experts have argued that should the election be decided by a lawsuit, a perfect storm of unlikely circumstances would need to occur. As Election Day returns predictably drag into Wednesday and President Trump cries for Supreme Court intervention, their prediction appears to hold true: The race needs to come down to an incredibly slim margin in one state for a lawsuit to make a difference.

That has not stopped both the Trump and Joe Biden campaigns from raising money and readying an army of lawyers in anticipation of lawsuits aimed at deciding what votes to keep or toss out in critical states. Even before the results started to trickle in yesterday, Republicans sought for weeks to nullify ballots in several states that could tip the Electoral College. Few early legal challenges were successful, but most rulings left the door open to post-election litigation.

With final margins still being determined across the nation, including in the decisive, too-close-too-call states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada, Georgia, North Carolina and Arizona, much of this litigation is akin to readying an arsenal to use on an undecided battleground. It’s unclear which states — if any — will come down to a margin of victory slim enough to be reversed by a swath of contested ballots.

Such margins could be ultimately decided by a recount, which could then lead to legal action to invalidate votes. Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien issued a statement Wednesday suggesting the president would request a recount in Wisconsin, despite the fact that votes remained outstanding. Elsewhere, legal challenges largely center on mail-in ballots, a historically large number of votes cast amidst a pandemic thought to lean disproportionately blue. Even so, statewide recounts rarely change the vote totals by much more than a few hundred, according to Joshua Douglas, an election law scholar at the University of Kentucky.

Specific paths for litigation and recounts vary by each state’s unique political and judicial landscape:

Wisconsin

Recount: Midday Wednesday, 95 percent of votes had been counted in Wisconsin, and Biden led by less than one point. The Trump campaign announced in a statement that “the President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so.” It was not clear from the statement if the campaign had already requested the recount, which can only be done if a candidate trails by one percentage point or less, and believes that an error or fraud has infected the vote count. The candidate has to pay for the recount if the margin is greater than a quarter of a percentage point. A recount must be requested within three days of the vote count, and the deadline to complete the recount is 13 days after the recount is requested.

Michigan

Recount: An automatic recount begins in Michigan, per state election law, if the margin separating the candidates is 2,000 votes or less. Otherwise, candidates can request a full or partial recount of the state’s votes if, in the words of Michigan election law, “the candidate is aggrieved on account of fraud or mistake in the canvass of the votes.”

Those grievances need not be specific: If evidence of wrongdoing is “not available” to the requesting candidate, then he “is only required to allege fraud or a mistake in the petition without further specification.” The candidate has to specify the precincts or municipalities to be recounted and what kind of fraud or error the candidate believes undermined the vote in those places.

A recount must be requested within 48 hours of the vote count, and the deadline to complete the recount is 30 days after it begins. The requesting candidate pays for the recount and is refunded if the recount turns the election in their favor.

Pennsylvania

Recount: The secretary of state will order an automatic recount if the presidential race is within a margin of half a percentage point.

Otherwise, there are two ways for voters to secure a recount. First, they can petition election officials, with three of them filing affidavits attesting to an error that would affect the vote count. The resulting decision can be appealed to a state court. The second route is to go directly to state court. That requires three voters from a given precinct to file petitions alleging, based on “reliable information,” that fraud or an error affected the vote tabulations. Unless they have evidence to support their claims, they have to file affidavits, and pay associated fees, in each precinct they want recounted.

Lawsuits: All eyes were on Pennsylvania -- which packs more punch electorally than all but four states -- long before Election Day. Looming over the counting there (which is slower than other states because mail-in ballots couldn’t be counted until Nov. 3) are multiple lawsuits filed by Republicans at both the county and statewide level.

Last week, the US Supreme Court let stand a decision to count mail-in ballots received up to three days after Election Day. The heavily conservative court refused Republicans' second request to hear the case before Nov. 3 but left open the possibility to revisit the case after the election. If the case comes before the court again post-election, opinions from conservative justices suggest they would consider throwing the ballots out

Another Republican-backed lawsuit filed Tuesday alleged that election officials in a Philadelphia suburb illegally sorted through and identified problems with at least 1,200 mail-in ballots, violating state election code that prohibits counties from sorting through and counting ballots before Election Day. The suit goes on to criticize officials for allowing voters with improper ballots to fix their mistakes before Election Day, a process known as “curing” in election jargon. The process for handling faulty mail-in ballots differs by county, with some notifying voters and others letting them stand as is.

