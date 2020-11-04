Mass. coronavirus cases rise by 1,629 ; 27 deaths reported

The death toll from confirmed cases increased by 27 to 9,836, the Department of Public Health reported.

The massive daily increase is the highest the state has reported since May 14, when there were 1,685 new cases. But it is lower than the heights of April, when the daily count of new cases repeatedly topped 2,000 and even surpassed 3,000 on April 23 .

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose by 1,629 on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 158,937.

State officials also reported Wednesday that 103,066 more people had been tested for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 6.37 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 2,299 people, bringing that total to 195,447.

The seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, ticked up to 1.9 percent after dipping to 1.8 percent one day earlier, following four straight days at 1.9 percent. The lowest observed figure for that metric — a number watched closely by state officials — is 0.8 percent.

The seven-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients rose slightly from 432 to 437 in Wednesday’s report. The lowest that metric has been is 155.

The seven-day average of deaths from confirmed cases dipped from 19 to 16 in Wednesday’s report; the lowest that number has been is 11.

This week, the state changed the way it reports some statistics related to positive tests, introducing a new metric that attempts to isolate the effect of public health programs undertaken by colleges, in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases.

On Wednesday, the state said the seven-day rate would be 3.29 percent if not for people tested in higher education settings. However, the state’s overall rate still includes others who might be repeatedly tested, such as health care workers, long-term care providers and residents, and first responders.

