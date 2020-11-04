Postal manager says no excuse for mail-in ballots not being delivered on time

USPS data filed with the court before the hearing shows similar delays across the country, despite so-called extraordinary measures ordered by a judge weeks ago to avoid them.

USPS executive manager Kevin Bray, the lead for processing 2020 election mail, said during a hearing in Washington federal court Wednesday that he didn’t know why roughly 1,400 ballots mailed in central Pennsylvania on Saturday didn’t arrive until Nov. 3, a day late.

“I expect every piece of mail to be delivered, especially a ballot piece,” Bray said under questioning by a lawyer for the NAACP, which sued over disruptive operational changes at the USPS. “I don’t know why. There’s no excuse. It never should have happened.”

Late deliveries are likely to result in thousands of valid ballots not being counted in some states where lawmakers or courts didn’t extend deadlines

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy may have to testify under oath about his agency’s failure to follow court orders to avoid delivery disruptions for mail-in ballots during the election.

US District Judge Emmet Sullivan in Washington said at a hearing Wednesday that he was “shocked” at the behavior, including not completing a mandatory sweep of mail-processing facilities to look for undelivered ballots by 3 p.m. on Election Day.

“At some point, the postmaster is either going to have to be deposed or appear before me and testify under oath,” Sullivan said. “The court has been very clear that it expects full compliance” with its orders.

Sullivan blasted the US Postal Service’s legal team for failing to notify him promptly once the agency realized it couldn’t meet the deadline he set for conducting the sweep of facilities in more than a dozen troubled regions, including many in Democratic-leaning urban areas or swing states.

“The court would have been very sensitive to any complaints that it was impossible to comply with the order,” Sullivan said. “It just leaves a bad taste in everyone’s mouth for the clock to run out, game over. There was not compliance with a very important court order.”

On-time delivery has taken on a new urgency amid a surge in the use of mail-in ballots during the pandemic and Republican efforts to block the counting of ballots that arrive after Election Day. Lawyers for the plaintiffs in the case, including the NAACP, said it was imperative for the USPS to focus on continuing to deliver ballots in states that have extended deadlines for accepting votes postmarked by Nov. 3.

The court-ordered sweep related to USPS facilities in Democratic strongholds like Detroit, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and Houston, as well as battleground states such as Arizona and Florida. The facilities that were singled out were suffering from substandard performance for delivery of election mail, according to data that the USPS was required to file regularly with the court.

The USPS said Wednesday it completed a sweep of more than 200 facilities to look for ballots. It also reported data showing performance levels on ballot delivery below 100 percent but said the figures weren’t reliable.

Nearly 7 percent of ballots in postal sorting facilities on Tuesday were not processed on time for submission to election officials, according to data the agency filed Wednesday in federal court, potentially leaving hundreds of thousands of ballots caught in the mail system during an especially tight presidential race.

No blue wave in state legislatures

After an election that failed to deliver the powerful gains that Democrats had hoped for, results from statehouses painted a similar picture, with the lowest number of chambers changing hands in more than half a century.

Democrats had hoped for a “Blue Wave” to sweep statehouses that Republicans had controlled for years, running expensive ad campaigns and extensive get-out-the-vote efforts. But as the results came in, it became increasingly clear that they had failed on multiple fronts.

On Wednesday morning, the results were not yet final, but the National Conference of State Legislatures, which tracks state-level races, estimated that only four chambers would flip, the lowest number since 1946, said Tim Storey, an expert at N.C.S.L. Those chambers were the Arizona House and Senate, which the Democrats will now control, and the New Hampshire House and Senate, control of which Republicans wrested away from Democrats, he said.

“This is crazy in that almost nothing has changed,” Storey said. “It really jumps off the page.”

Democrats failed to take control of the Texas House from Republicans, a prize that had seemed within reach. They also lost the battle for North Carolina’s House and Senate, chambers they had set their sights on after years of Republican control. And they failed to flip the Iowa House, according to the N.C.S.L. Results for the Pennsylvania and Michigan Houses were still pending.

Statehouses are important because they are the places where issues like abortion, guns, and police reform get decided. They are particularly critical this year because of a process known as redistricting: the redrawing of state and national electoral maps after the decennial census. While some states use nonpartisan or bipartisan commissions to draw these maps, the process in most states is controlled by the majority party in the state legislature. The most recent census is being finalized, and data will be sent to the states for redistricting beginning next year.

Republicans still have a distinct advantage since winning two dozen chambers in the 2010 election cycle, double the average number of chambers that flip every two years, according to Storey. Before Tuesday’s election, Republicans controlled about three-fifths of all 98 partisan legislative chambers. If no other chambers flip as new results come in, that Republican dominance will not change.

“It was a huge night for state Republicans,” said David Abrams, deputy executive director of the Republican State Leadership Committee, which focuses on electing Republicans to state offices. “Democrats spent hundreds of millions of dollars to flip state chambers. So far, they don’t have a damn thing to show for it.”

All 4 members of ‘the Squad’ reelected

The 2020 election brought victory to all four congresswomen often called “the Squad” — Representatives Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, underscoring their popularity among their constituents.

Ocasio-Cortez, who sailed to victory over a first-time Republican challenger, said in a tweet that fighting for working-class families in Congress had been the “greatest honor, privilege & responsibility” of her life. Pressley posted an uplifting message to her constituents: “I believe in the power of us. And we’re just getting started.”

The foursome, who have collective achieved a level of political celebrity, have often found themselves in the spotlight since Democrats swept to power in the House. President Trump told the group of four minority congresswomen to “go back” to the countries they came from in 2019.

But despite their own victories, at least two of the four congresswomen had their eyes fixed on the undecided presidential election.

“Count every ballot,” Tlaib said in a Twitter post.

Ocasio-Cortez took her comments a step further, slamming Trump’s premature assertion that he had won the election as “illegitimate, dangerous and authoritarian.”

