What we know, what we don’t know, and what to watch next in the election returns. In simple bullet points

There is a lot of noise, speculation, and analysis out there so let’s just cut to chase in the cleanest format possible.

•President Trump falsely claimed to have already won the election at a White House news conference in the middle of the night. We don’t know who won.

•There are six key states left where the Associated Press has yet to determine a winner: Georgia, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Nevada.

• Right now, Joe Biden seems more likely to win the presidential race. Since 2 a.m. three things that shifted things Biden’s way.

1. The AP called Arizona a win for Biden.

2. Biden’s standing in Wisconsin became brighter when early votes from Milwaukee were added, shifting the race by 110,000 votes in that state. Still, Wisconsin has not been called.

3. Biden won a single Congressional district in Omaha. That might sound small, but it mathematically allows for this statement: all Biden has to do is win Wisconsin, Nevada, and Michigan (places where the current and outstanding votes yet to be reported look good for Biden) and he will be president.

• The entire election was a lot closer than anyone thought. Polls conducted for colleges, media organizations, and both political parties were wrong. Even Republican polls pointed to a comfortable win for Biden, and suggested Democrats would pick up a bunch of seats in the House and Senate. This doesn’t appear to be happening. In fact, Republicans look like they may gain seats in the House.

• No matter how this whole election shakes out, we seem headed for Washington gridlock, one way or another. Democrats appear to have kept control of the House and Republicans appear likely to retain the Senate majority.

What we don’t know

• Who will be the president next year.

• Why so many of the polls were wrong.

• Whether it will all come down to Pennsylvania in the presidential race like we all thought. As things stand now with Biden looking stronger in Wisconsin, Trump absolutely has to win Pennsylvania to have a shot at a second term, but as outlined above, Biden no longer needs it. At the moment, it could all come down to Michigan, a place Biden absolutely has to win, and we don’t have enough of the count in to make a determination.

• What Trump will do. In the middle of the night, he told a small crowd at the White House that he is going to the Supreme Court. It is unclear for what, exactly.

What to watch next

• When will the Associated Press call Nevada, presumably for Biden?

• What will happen in Georgia? There are a lot of outstanding results in the Atlanta area that have yet to be reported, which are likely to eat into Trump’s 100,000 vote lead. But that is a lot of ground to make up.

• When will all the returns in Michigan and Pennsylvania be in? It might not be until Thursday at the earliest, so this is where we will all need some patience.

• What will Republican leaders say about Trump? When it looked like potentially a Democratic landslide, the play was obvious: trash Trump and turn the page for the Republican Party. But Trump did a lot better than people expected and Republican senators who attached themselves to Trump are likely to win re-election if they haven’t already. So how will they react to Trump’s election lawsuits if he does file them? They probably give Trump a longer leash now.

