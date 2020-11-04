Wisconsin finds itself in a familiar spot: the middle of a tight election

That there was so much attention on a three-minute drive in the middle of the night was a testament to the razor-thin margins of the unsettled race between President Trump and Joe Biden in a state that can’t help itself from becoming a tipping point in another election. Those results in Claire Woodall-Vogg’s hand helped Biden open a narrow lead as the sun rose over Lake Michigan— but by mid-morning, both candidates’ campaigns still had their eyes on Wisconsin and its crucial 10 electoral votes.

MILWAUKEE — At 3 a.m. Wednesday, this city’s top election official emerged from the central ballot counting facility here in a phalanx of television cameras, and climbed into a police SUV for a short ride to the county courthouse, holding the results of Milwaukee’s absentee ballot count in her hand.

Biden’s lead — about 20,000 votes — was an eerie reversal of Trump’s showing here four years ago, when he beat Hillary Clinton by 23,000 votes in a victory that stunned Democrats who believed they had the state in the bag. Just as in 2016, polls had shown Biden with a safe, or even commanding, lead. Just as in 2016, the results were much too close for either side’s comfort — a feeling that isn’t new in a state that has been decided by less than 1 percent of the vote in three of the last five presidential elections.

“This is a state that was very close in 2016,” said Sachin Chheda, a Democratic strategist based in Milwaukee. “It was very close in 2000 and 2004.”

On Wednesday, both campaigns were already throwing around the r-word: Recount.

“The President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so," Bill Stepien, the campaign manager for Trump, said in a written statement.

“We are going to win Wisconsin, recount or not,” Jennifer O’Malley Dillon, Biden’s campaign manager, had told reporters earlier in the day.

Democrats had enough of an upper hand in the latest results that the party’s chair, Ben Wikler, wrote on Twitter that Biden had won. Even Scott Walker, the former Republican governor here, threw cold water on the idea that a recount would help Trump, pointing out Twitter that statewide recounts in 2011 and 2016 only moved the final result by a few hundred votes.

In some ways, it was fitting that a state that has encapsulated some of the worse crises of Trump’s presidency is so divided now, riven just like the rest of the nation. Wisconsin is in the midst of a staggering surge in cases of the coronavirus, but also a fierce debate over whether people should be required to wear masks.

It is also the state where police shot a Black man, Jacob Blake, seven times in front of his children in August in the Milwaukee suburb of Kenosha. The incident galvanized many Americans pushing for racial justice after a summer of protests over the treatment of Black people by the police — and fueled unrest that turned violent at times and drew a vigilante from Illinois, Kyle Rittenhouse, who fatally shot two protestors and injured another.

Trump seized on images of the destruction to push a racially divisive narrative about “law and order” that he hoped would resonate with white suburban voters, and he returned to the city Monday for one of the last rallies of the campaign.

But on the ground, activists had been organizing for months, registering new voters and even marching from Kenosha to Milwaukee to mark the beginning of the early vote.

“This is, ‘vote like our lives depend on it,’ because they do,” said Tanya McLean, the founder of a group called Leaders of Kenosha. “We’ve worked really hard every day to get the word out to vote and the imp of getting Trump out.”

In the wee hours of Wednesday, ballots from her city helped to buttress Biden’s thin lead.

Jess Bidgood can be reached at Jess.Bidgood@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @jessbidgood.