On Beacon Hill: A new day vs. ‘Groundhog Day’

House Speaker Robert DeLeo won reelection to his 16th term — not exactly a shocker. He was unopposed on the ballot, as were three-quarters of the state’s 200 lawmakers. But DeLeo’s victory sets him up come January to once again go through the ritual of being voted in as speaker — a job he has held since 2009, breaking a record for longevity in the post that dated back to 1820.

Yes, another Election Day has come and gone — but on Beacon Hill the wisdom of that 1970s classic by the Who rings ever true.

To do that, DeLeo and his leadership team engineered a vote back in 2015 to eliminate an eight-year term limit that he had championed just six years earlier. He said his position had “evolved.” And what was once a reform was jettisoned so as not to make him a lame duck in the post and — heaven forbid — diminish his bargaining power with the Senate or the governor.

Now, however, DeLeo faces lingering questions about his future — questions that have dogged him since before the coronavirus pandemic changed the shape of the legislative world as he knew it. The political world is changing — and so should the speakership.

This has been a more grueling year than most — a pandemic will do that. And there are those who swear this is it for DeLeo, that at age 70 he’s tired and wants out.

The next two months — in which lawmakers will be faced with major pieces of legislation, including a contentious but long-promised police reform bill — would tax the stamina of any leader, but especially one who has been at the top job for more than 11 years.

Campaign expenditure reports are often the tea leaves that help foretell a politician’s future. DeLeo’s expenditures ($244,332, including donations of $50,000 to the state Democratic Party) vastly outstripped his fund-raising ($98,420 in 2020), according to the Office of Campaign and Political Finance. But that still leaves him with a comfortable $708,000 in his campaign kitty. Not bad for a guy who doesn’t have to campaign.

Then there is the matter of DeLeo’s successor. Will he anoint his current majority leader, Ron Mariano of Quincy, or has anointing gone out of style? At 74, Mariano is older than DeLeo. First elected in 1991, Mariano did face a Republican opponent this year and insisted to Globe reporter Matt Stout back in October, “I’m running around [campaigning] when I could be doing health care stuff.” He’s on the conference committee negotiating a major health care bill.

“I often tell everyone: If you don’t get reelected, you can’t be a help to anyone. That’s the first thing you have to deal with,” Mariano said.

Mariano’s opponent, Stephen F. Tougas, spent some $1,766 on his campaign and, at the end of October, had $974 left, compared with the $439,757 Mariano has left in his campaign account. No wonder Mariano, who won with 68 percent of the vote, was trembling in his boots.

Perhaps there needs to be a generational switch to lead the House. Ways and Means Chairman Aaron Michlewitz, 42, representing Boston’s North End, ran unopposed this election and had a hefty $439,757 in his campaign account as of Oct. 31. He’ll be shepherding only his second state budget through the process — this one delayed by the pandemic by more than five months. But budgets are a great way to win friends and influence colleagues in any potential leadership fight.

In some ways the next year will be like the movie “Groundhog Day” with the return of incumbents — well, with the exception of Lowell Democrat David Nangle, who lost his primary election after being indicted last February on federal charges in connection with misuse of campaign funds.

But change is in the wind — it’s not a matter of if, but when.

Rachelle G. Cohen is a Globe opinion writer.