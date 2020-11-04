Count every vote

The one certainty of Election 2020 was that it would be longer and more complicated than any this nation has known — a presidential election in the midst of a pandemic, with all the planning and precautions that entailed. Much of the voting happened early or by mail or drop-off box as part of an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The widespread use of all of those options, plus an energized electorate well aware that the future of this nation rests on their participation, has put extra pressure on polling places and the postal service, as well as on state and local election officials.

No one knows whether Joe Biden or Donald Trump has won the presidential election as of midnight on Election Day. Because we don’t have the full count of ballots cast in an election that is unlike any before in our nation’s history, no one should be declaring victory or conceding. And as a long election night turns into an uncertain day after, it’s time to hold our collective breath and attempt to tune out the chatter that fills the vacuum of not knowing. As we wait, we can demand that state governments — especially in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania — ensure that every vote gets counted and that electors ultimately abide the will of the voters.

This has been an election where there is no gray area, where the sharp partisan edges honed over four years under President Trump have intensified the desire for change, for the kind of calm Joe Biden has represented throughout the campaign. The turnout is projected to surpass 160 million voters. TargetSmart, a political market research firm, reported that more than 15 million of early voters hadn’t voted at all in 2016.

Long lines at early-voting sites across the nation, followed by long lines on Election Day in Philadelphia and Milwaukee and Detroit — while unfortunate if they signal that voting is too onerous or polling places too few — are a sign of people’s commitment to participating in democracy.

What we witnessed on Election Day can’t be neatly mapped onto the election outcome: Given the variety of state rules for counting of mail-in ballots, typical barometers of election results — such as exit polls — tell us less than do the portion of mail-in ballots left to count in swing states after Election Day.

It is the beauty of the federal system — which admittedly at a moment like this looks somewhat less beautiful — that each locality and ultimately each state runs its own electoral system. But it also means we have to be patient as results trickle in; whereas some states, like Colorado, could report early results by virtue of their mail-in ballot deadlines and processing timelines, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania did not begin counting votes until Tuesday, and Michigan began counting them on Monday. That the key battleground state of Pennsylvania fought for and won at the US Supreme Court the right to count ballots received within three days of Election Day, and that North Carolina’s election board fought for and won the right to count votes for nine post-election days, is a demonstration of democracy at work, an attempt to make every vote matter.

A slow count is not cause for alarm, nor is it an anomaly in US election history. After all, it took Orange County, Calif., three and a half weeks in 2018 to count ballots in that mid-year congressional election. But then, the 71 percent turnout was the largest since 1970 — and the election flipped all four of the county’s congressional seats from Republican to Democrat.

So this isn’t the first time voters have had to wait — let’s not even think about those butterfly ballots and “hanging chads” in Florida for the presidential election of 2000 — and it surely won’t be the last. But patience does not come naturally to Americans. We are a people accustomed to rapid communication, instant results, and news that breaks 24/7.

With the president claiming falsely early Wednesday on Twitter (in a post that was quickly flagged by the platform) that a fair count in swing states might be an attempt to steal the election, there may well be pressure on state legislatures and courts to cut corners. The very stability of a democracy, however, relies on people knowing that it’s their votes that determine election outcomes. States must count every vote, and not accept any political pressure to disqualify valid ballots. And they must adhere to the voters’ will after counting is done, committing electors to the winners of their states’ popular votes.

Now, as the fate of our nation hangs in the balance, we need to allow democracy to unfold as slowly and deliberately as it might have a century ago. Because that, too, is who we are as Americans — a people who ought to be united in the belief that every vote counts, no matter how long it takes to get the job done.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.